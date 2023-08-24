Home Nation

Gas leaks from Gujarat factory, 18 hospitalised

“The workers, who were near the tank, complained of health problems and were rushed to the hospital. The leakage has been controlled,” she said.

Gas leak image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo| Pexels)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: A toxic gas that leaked in a factory in Gujarat’s Bharuch district on Wednesday hospitalised 18 workers, according to the police. There were around 2,000 workers present in the factory when the leakage was reported around 1 p.m. All were safely evacuated, the police official said.

“As many as 18 workers were hospitalized after inhaling bromine gas that leaked from a tank of a chemical factory located at Vedaj village,  sub-inspector Vaishali Ahir of Vedach police station said.

According to locals, the gas that leaked out at a Jambusar chemical factory near Bharuch is bromine. This chemical leaked for five minutes from the bromine storage tank. As a result, the workers suffered.

However, the situation was eventually brought under control. Yellow-coloured chemical air was seen soaring in the sky after the incident. No formal information has been released by the firm yet.

