Maha stares at drought?...

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra is staring at a drought-like situation as live water storage in various reservoirs is 20 per cent lower as on August 23 compared the same period last year due to the scanty rainfall and long dry spell.

“There is 63.16 per cent live water storage in all small- and big-sized dams against 82.37 per cent last year in the same period. The Aurangabad division has the lowest water live storage which is 31.74 per cent against 74.20 per cent last year. In major dams, this year the 69.14 per cent live water storage much lower than 88.95 per cent storage last year in the same period,” said a report by the water resources department.

Aurangabad, Amravati and Nasik divisions have the lowest live water storage in their respective dams as against the last year's storage data.

“Aurangabad region dam has only 37.80 per cent live water storage against 84.60 percent water storage last year in same period while in Amravati division, this year, 67.57 per cent of live water storage against 86.98 per cent last year in same dams and Nasik division, this year 69.04 per cent water storage against 88.77 per cent live water storage,” stated in the report.

CM Eknath Shinde said water should be used judiciously. Vijay Jawandia, a farmer leader, said water storage is not satisfactory. If the situation continues, then state will not face water shortage, but there is drought-prone situation. The state needs to take measures to mitigate the drought impact.”

