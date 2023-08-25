Jharkhand CM Soren skips second ED summons, state BJP chief booked for hate speech

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand politics is on the boil: A day after the state government lodged four FIRs against state BJP chief Babulal Marandi in Ranchi over hate speeches, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday skipped the ED summons again, and moved Supreme Court.

Marandi faces four cases of hate speech in Simdega, Degohar and Latehar where he alleged used derogatory words against JMM chief Shibu Soren and his son. In Ranchi, the FIR has been lodged by Sonu Tirkey at Kanke police station under IPC Sections 504 (deliberate insult), 505 (offence at a religious place) and 505(2).

The other three FIRs in three different districts have been lodged under similar sections. The move came ahead of the BJP’s ‘Sanakalp Yatra’ that started on August 16.

Marandi had made a scathing attack on the CM accusing him and his family members of changing their identity to get tribal land transferred in their names.

“The statements against Shibu Soren were meant to spread hatred against him. We call Shibu Soren Dishom Guru for playing a key role in the formation of Jharkhand,” said Tirkey in his FIR. Deoghar SP Ajit Peter Dungdung also asserted that an FIR has been registered against Marandi in Deoghar.

Meanwhile, Hemant Soren on Thursday skipped the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate again and moved the Supreme Court.

Sources said Soren has filed a writ petition in the SC against the summons issued to him by ED in a land scam case.

Soren sent a letter to ED, saying he has moved the SC challenging the summons. Soren was issued a second summons by the ED for questioning in the land scam case.

Earlier, Soren skipped the first summons on August 14, and sent a letter to the ED asking it to withdraw the summons. However, the ED in its second summons asked him to appear before it on August 24.

The ED is probing two cases of money laundering. The first case is related to illegal mining in Sahibganj. The second case is related to an alleged land scam in Ranchi.

