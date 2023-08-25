Punjab Governor warns CM Mann President's rule would be imposed in state

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday threatened that he would write to President Droupadi Murmu and impose President's rule in the state if Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann fails to respond to his letters. Purohit also warned that he would initiate criminal proceedings for the failure of constitutional mechanism in the state.

Amid the ongoing cold war between the Governor and the AAP leader and Chief Minister, Purohit demanded Mann to respond to his letters relating to the alleged breaking down of law and order situation in Punjab. The Governor also asked for an action-taken report on the rampant drug trade in the state.

"I am once again constrained to write to you in connection with my correspondence dated August 1, 2023. In spite of these letters, you have still not given the information sought by me. It appears that you are deliberately refusing to give the information asked for by me. I Regret to note here that in spite of the clear provisions of Article 167 of the Constitution of India which makes it mandatory for the Chief Minister to furnish all such information relating to the administration of affairs of the State as the Governor may call for, you have failed to supply the information sought by me,’’ Purohit's letter reads.

"Not furnishing the information which was sought by the Governor would be plainly in dereliction of the constitutional duty which is imposed on the Chief Minister in terms of Article 167(b),’’ Purohit said.

"I have received reports from various agencies regarding rampant availability and abuse of the drugs in Punjab. It is common knowledge that they are available in chemist shops, a new trend is observed that they are being sold in the government-controlled liquor vends, the Governor said.

He referred to the recent action by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Chandigarh Police who have sealed 66 liquor vends in Ludhiana that are selling drugs. The recent report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee has exposed that one in five people in Punjab are addicted to drugs.

These facts point to the breaking down of the law and order system in Punjab, the Governor said.

"Please send a report concerning the action taken by you in the matter of these drugs to my office immediately,’’ Purohit said.

The letter warns, "Before I am going to take final decision regarding sending a report to the President of India under Article 356 about the failure of the constitutional mechanism and take a decision about initiating criminal proceedings under section 124 of the IPC, I ask you to send me the requisite information sought for under my letters referred to above, as also in the matter of the steps taken by you concerning the problem of drugs in the state, failing which I would have no choice but to take action according to law and the constitution.’’

