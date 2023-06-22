Mind your language, or else will take legal action: Guv Banwarilal Purohit to Mann

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday warned Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of legal action if he uses derogatory language against him outside the assembly even as inside the House the CM enjoys legal protection.

The Governor’s warning came a day after Mann in the assembly called Purohit a `velha baitha’ (someone who had nothing productive to do) who kept sending him “love letters”. A visibly upset Purohit said he agreed with the government on using the word ‘My Government’ in his speech in the state assembly and bulldozed the Opposition, still they accused him of not using this word.

Speaking to reporters at Raj Bhawan, he said: “They should thank me, instead they are accusing. As the Chief Minister objected, I immediately agreed with him. They should not mete out this kind of treatment to a governor.’’ He added he also has to maintain the dignity of his office.

Attacking Mann over the “kind of language” used against him, Purohit said that he cannot ever have imagined that a CM will react like this. “He should have maintained his dignity and not ridiculed me in the assembly,” he said.

“They call my office letters as love letters. The CM mocked me in the assembly by saying that the governor is writing so many love letters. These were the words of a CM? The Governor has the right to seek information from the CM regarding the affairs of the state. I have not asked for his personal details. He has to reply to all of my letters as per the Constitution as he has to protect it (Constitution) and these are also the orders of the Supreme Court. I cannot go against the Constitution to make someone happy,’’ he said.

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday warned Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of legal action if he uses derogatory language against him outside the assembly even as inside the House the CM enjoys legal protection. The Governor’s warning came a day after Mann in the assembly called Purohit a `velha baitha’ (someone who had nothing productive to do) who kept sending him “love letters”. A visibly upset Purohit said he agreed with the government on using the word ‘My Government’ in his speech in the state assembly and bulldozed the Opposition, still they accused him of not using this word. Speaking to reporters at Raj Bhawan, he said: “They should thank me, instead they are accusing. As the Chief Minister objected, I immediately agreed with him. They should not mete out this kind of treatment to a governor.’’ He added he also has to maintain the dignity of his office.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Attacking Mann over the “kind of language” used against him, Purohit said that he cannot ever have imagined that a CM will react like this. “He should have maintained his dignity and not ridiculed me in the assembly,” he said. “They call my office letters as love letters. The CM mocked me in the assembly by saying that the governor is writing so many love letters. These were the words of a CM? The Governor has the right to seek information from the CM regarding the affairs of the state. I have not asked for his personal details. He has to reply to all of my letters as per the Constitution as he has to protect it (Constitution) and these are also the orders of the Supreme Court. I cannot go against the Constitution to make someone happy,’’ he said.