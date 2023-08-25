UP woman jumps in front of train with toddler, kin claim dowry torture

By Online Desk

A woman allegedly jumped in front of a moving train along with her two-year-old daughter in Uttar Pradesh, according to media reports. The woman died on the spot while the daughter's condition is stated to be critical.

Police said the deceased, Arju, sent a video to her friend before jumping in front of the train on August 21. In the video, she says her husband and in-laws are responsible for her decision to end her life. The video came to light on Thursday.

"I am dying in front of the train today with my two-year-old daughter. I am sending you this video so that you can tell the world that I have not eloped with anyone, but my daughter and I have died by suicide because of Mukesh (her husband) and his sister," Arju said in the video as reported by a Hindi news outlet.

Arju's father Dev Singh has accused her husband Mukesh of harassing his daughter over his dissatisfaction with the dowry he received during his marriage. Arju married Mukesh on February 18, 2020.

Rohit Arya, in charge of Achhnera police station, said that the matter is in his notice but that no FIR has been received so far. Further action will be taken once the FIR is done, he said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

ALSO READ | Patna: Judicial magistrate booked for wife's death; her parents allege dowry torture

A woman allegedly jumped in front of a moving train along with her two-year-old daughter in Uttar Pradesh, according to media reports. The woman died on the spot while the daughter's condition is stated to be critical. Police said the deceased, Arju, sent a video to her friend before jumping in front of the train on August 21. In the video, she says her husband and in-laws are responsible for her decision to end her life. The video came to light on Thursday. "I am dying in front of the train today with my two-year-old daughter. I am sending you this video so that you can tell the world that I have not eloped with anyone, but my daughter and I have died by suicide because of Mukesh (her husband) and his sister," Arju said in the video as reported by a Hindi news outlet.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Arju's father Dev Singh has accused her husband Mukesh of harassing his daughter over his dissatisfaction with the dowry he received during his marriage. Arju married Mukesh on February 18, 2020. Rohit Arya, in charge of Achhnera police station, said that the matter is in his notice but that no FIR has been received so far. Further action will be taken once the FIR is done, he said. Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7). ALSO READ | Patna: Judicial magistrate booked for wife's death; her parents allege dowry torture