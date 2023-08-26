Heritage is vital asset for economic growth, says PM Modi at G20 Culture Ministers' Meeting

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

VARANASI: Referring restitution of cultural properties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the tangible heritage is not only of material value but it is also the history and identity of a nation. Modi further said that everyone has the right to access and enjoy their cultural heritage.

"Cultural heritage is not just what is cast in stone, it is also the traditions, customs and festivals that are handed down the generations," said Modi while addressing the G20 Culture Ministers’ Meeting, being held in Varanasi, through a video message.

Restitution and protection of cultural properties is one of the major four issues on which consensus is being reached in the G20 culture group meetings. According to the culture ministry officials, till 2014 after the independence, only 13 artefacts, which were stolen and smuggled out of the country, were brought back.

However, in the last nine years, the Centre had managed to retrieve nearly 230 articles from different countries including the United States, Germany and Australia. The officials added that the process is further underway to fetch about more 200 artefacts including idols and other cultural objects from abroad

In his address, Modi also said that he is delighted because the G20 meeting is taking place in Varanasi or Kashi, which is his parliamentary constituency.

"Kashi is known to be a treasure chest of knowledge, duty and truth and it is indeed the cultural and spiritual capital of India," the PM remarked and suggested the guests witness the Ganga Aarti program, pay a visit to Sarnath and try out the lip-smacking delicacies of Kashi.

Highlighting the inherent potential of culture to unite and enable us to understand diverse backgrounds and perspectives, Modi said that the work of the G20 Culture Ministers Group holds immense significance for entire humanity.

"We in India are very proud of our eternal and diverse culture. We also attach great value to our intangible cultural heritage," he said as he underlined that India has been working hard to preserve and revitalize its heritage sites.

Modi also underlined that heritage is a vital asset for economic growth and diversification, and it is echoed in India’s mantra of ‘Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi’ which means development along with heritage.

Concluding the address, the PM said that the G20 Culture Ministers' working group has launched the 'Culture Unites All' campaign which encapsulates the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - "One Earth, One Family, One Future."

"Your work reflects the importance of the four Cs - Culture, Creativity, Commerce and Collaboration. It will enable us to harness the power of culture to build a compassionate, inclusive and peaceful future," he said.

The discussions on the draft declaration at the fourth G20 CWG meeting concluded in Varanasi on Friday. A joint declaration will be also after the ministerial-level meeting on Saturday.



Briefing about the development, Govind Mohan, secretary of the Ministry of Culture had said that issues raised by the members in the last three meetings of the culture working group (CWG) of G20 countries under India's presidency had been ironed out.

A joint declaration acceptable to all members is likely to be issued on Saturday after the cultural ministers meeting in Varanasi, he said while addressing a press conference held on the eve of culture ministerial-level meeting in Varanasi. "Except for geo-political issues related to the Russia-Ukraine war, all cultural issues would be passed unanimously tomorrow," added Mohan.

A postal stamp, on the theme of Cultural unity will also be issued to mark the culmination of the G20 culture track meeting on Saturday.

VARANASI: Referring restitution of cultural properties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the tangible heritage is not only of material value but it is also the history and identity of a nation. Modi further said that everyone has the right to access and enjoy their cultural heritage. "Cultural heritage is not just what is cast in stone, it is also the traditions, customs and festivals that are handed down the generations," said Modi while addressing the G20 Culture Ministers’ Meeting, being held in Varanasi, through a video message. Restitution and protection of cultural properties is one of the major four issues on which consensus is being reached in the G20 culture group meetings. According to the culture ministry officials, till 2014 after the independence, only 13 artefacts, which were stolen and smuggled out of the country, were brought back.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, in the last nine years, the Centre had managed to retrieve nearly 230 articles from different countries including the United States, Germany and Australia. The officials added that the process is further underway to fetch about more 200 artefacts including idols and other cultural objects from abroad In his address, Modi also said that he is delighted because the G20 meeting is taking place in Varanasi or Kashi, which is his parliamentary constituency. "Kashi is known to be a treasure chest of knowledge, duty and truth and it is indeed the cultural and spiritual capital of India," the PM remarked and suggested the guests witness the Ganga Aarti program, pay a visit to Sarnath and try out the lip-smacking delicacies of Kashi. Highlighting the inherent potential of culture to unite and enable us to understand diverse backgrounds and perspectives, Modi said that the work of the G20 Culture Ministers Group holds immense significance for entire humanity. "We in India are very proud of our eternal and diverse culture. We also attach great value to our intangible cultural heritage," he said as he underlined that India has been working hard to preserve and revitalize its heritage sites. Modi also underlined that heritage is a vital asset for economic growth and diversification, and it is echoed in India’s mantra of ‘Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi’ which means development along with heritage. Concluding the address, the PM said that the G20 Culture Ministers' working group has launched the 'Culture Unites All' campaign which encapsulates the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - "One Earth, One Family, One Future." "Your work reflects the importance of the four Cs - Culture, Creativity, Commerce and Collaboration. It will enable us to harness the power of culture to build a compassionate, inclusive and peaceful future," he said. The discussions on the draft declaration at the fourth G20 CWG meeting concluded in Varanasi on Friday. A joint declaration will be also after the ministerial-level meeting on Saturday. Briefing about the development, Govind Mohan, secretary of the Ministry of Culture had said that issues raised by the members in the last three meetings of the culture working group (CWG) of G20 countries under India's presidency had been ironed out. A joint declaration acceptable to all members is likely to be issued on Saturday after the cultural ministers meeting in Varanasi, he said while addressing a press conference held on the eve of culture ministerial-level meeting in Varanasi. "Except for geo-political issues related to the Russia-Ukraine war, all cultural issues would be passed unanimously tomorrow," added Mohan. A postal stamp, on the theme of Cultural unity will also be issued to mark the culmination of the G20 culture track meeting on Saturday.