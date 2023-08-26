Home Nation

Man arrested after 38 years for "stealing a bicycle" in KGF, Karnataka

Pasha John, a resident of Andersonpet, was arrested in a case registered by someone who lost his 250-rupee bicycle in 1985

Published: 26th August 2023 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2023 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

A judge issued a non-bailable arrest warrant in 1985 over a missing bicycle (Photo | Poster of Vittorio De Sica's 'Bicycle Thief')

By Express News Service

KGF: Long after the gold has gone, KGF continues to yield many a glittering story.

The most recent is of a man arrested for stealing a bicycle that went missing 38 years ago.

62-year-old Pasha John, a resident of Andersonpet, finds himself in the dock over the missing 250-rupee bicycle.

The stolen bicycle also belonged to another John, a resident of ST Block, who approached the Andersonpet police station in 1985 after finding his cycle gone.

After an  investigation, the Andersonpet police came to the conclusion that Pasha John was the most likely suspect.

However, they could not locate Pasha John, but proceeded to file a chargesheet. Since John failed to make an appearance at the hearing, the judge issued a non-bailable warrant.

John's long streak of luck came to an end after a recent instruction by KGF Police Superintendent K.M.Shantharaju to his officers to track down all persons in 'long pending cases'.

This time, the police had fewer difficulties tracking down the alleged culprit. Since they already had John's fingerprints, they were able to confirm his identity.

The 62-year-old is now cooling his heels in jail after a judge remanded him to judicial custody.

