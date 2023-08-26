Raging battle within BJP takes verse form in Rajkot

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Murmurs of discontent refuse to abate in Gujarat BJP. At a time when some party leaders claimed that the dust over the Jamnagar episode tied to the mayor, MP, and MLA has settled, another controversy has erupted involving Vipul Patel, the chairman of Amul and former president of the Kheda district BJP. Then, there is a viral ‘verse’ from Rajkot that targets the party’s working system.

The preface to the latest episode began on Thursday with a new hi-tech machine being installed in a cancer hospital in Karamsad, Gujarat’s Anand district, in the presence of social and political officials.

In his speech, Amul Dairy chairman Vipul Patel said: “Not all are well-wishers; some want our good, some don’t, and there are those who pull our leg. When I became chairman of Kheda Madhyasth Bank, leaders, my friends, and my BJP people got scared.”

Patel then spoke about the efforts being made to bring him down in his party and quoted a poem.

“Na mai gira na meri ummido ki minare giri lakin kuch log mujhe girane ke chhakar mein baar-baar gire (neither did I fall nor my hopes fell, but some people fell again and again in trying to make me fall).”

When this newspaper asked him more about it, he turned around to say: “I said this about my family, not for the party.” As Patel took a dig at the “leg-pulling” going on in the party, a poem went viral in Rajkot. It is claimed that a BJP worker wrote it.

The poem takes a swipe at the BJP, stating that “There is a policy of ‘my people, your people’ in the distribution of posts. The unworthy have got positions while the deserving have been marginalized.”

Party stalwarts like Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Deendayal Upadhyaya are also referenced in the poem, and it is implied that there must have been “some flaw in the constitution of the party they founded that resulted in these circumstances.”

After Patel’s poem went viral, Rajkot BJP chief Mukesh Doshi said, “It appears that the feelings of some party workers are hurt. There are lakhs of BJP party workers in the state, not everyone gets benefits in the process of allocation of posts.”

‘All don’t wish well’

In a dig at BJP, Vipul Patel, the chairman of Amul and former president of the Kheda district BJP said, “Not all are well-wishers; some want our good, some don’t, and there are those who pull our leg.”

