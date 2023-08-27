Manipur: Kuki-Zo man with mental health conditions wanders into Meitei village, locals ensure he is safely sent back

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: At a time when the two warring communities in Manipur are baying for each other’s blood, a Kuki-Zo tribal man, who wandered into Meitei village on Sunday, was safely sent back to his village by the Meitei people with the help of security personnel.

Seilun Guite (62), who hails from the Sadang village in the hill district of Kangpokpi, was found moving about aimlessly at Pukhao Ahanlup, a Meitei village in adjoining Imphal East district, by the villagers around 7.30 am.

The people realised the threat to the man, who had mental health issues, amid the ongoing animosity between the Kuki and Meitei communities, and took him to a safer place where he was allowed to stay. Later, they informed the security forces and the police about the incident.

Soon, the personnel arrived and took him under their custody. They then informed the officer in-charge of Saikul Police Station in Kangpokpi district to come to the buffer zone created between Meitei and Kuki villages so that safe passage could be ensured for him.

When the cops from Saikul Police Station, led by the officer in-charge, arrived at the buffer zone, the security personnel in Imphal East district took the man to the place. They handed him over to Saikul police personnel and they took him to his village.

“We appreciate the goodwill gesture shown by the villagers of Pukhao Ahanlup,” inspector Basanta L, who is the officer in-charge of Sagolmang Police Station in Imphal East district, said.

The Meitei village comes under this police station.

The violence in Manipur, which broke out on May 3, has so far claimed the lives of nearly 160 people besides displacing over 60,000 people.

