IAF team sets out for military exercise in Egypt

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move that could elevate the nation’s military ties with Egypt, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday sent its contingent to participate in Exercise Bright Star-23, a biennial multilateral triservice exercise scheduled to be held at Cairo (West) Air Base in Egypt from August 27 to September 16.

“This is for the first time that IAF is participating in Exercise Bright Star-23, which will also see the participation of contingents from the United States of America, Saudi Arabia, Greece and Qatar,” the IAF said in a statement.

The objective of the exercise is to practice planning and execution of joint operations. Besides leading to the formation of bonding across borders, such interactions also provide a means to further strategic relations between participating nations, IAF added.

The Indian Air Force contingent will consist of five MiG-29s, two IL-78s, two C-130s and two C-17 aircraft. Personnel from the IAF’s Garud Special Forces, as well as those from the Numbers 28, 77, 78 and 81 Squadrons, will participate in the exercise.

The IAF transport aircraft will also provide airlift to approximately 150 personnel from the Indian Army.

President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2023. In June this year, an agreement to elevate the bilateral relationship to a “strategic partnership” was signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Al-Sisi.

Under the framework of strategic partnership, India and Egypt are to strengthen their cooperation in the political, defence, security, energy and economic areas. India and Egypt have had an exceptional relationship and deep cooperation wherein the two jointly undertook the development of aero-engine and aircraft in the 1960s. The training of Egyptian pilots was done by Indian counterparts.

The relationship between the two civilisational countries was further strengthened with the recent visits by the Chief of Air Forces of the two countries and the Indian Defence Minister and Prime Minister to Egypt.

The two countries have also enhanced their joint training with regular exercises between their Armed Forces.

150 Army personnel part of Indian contingent

The Indian Air Force deployed five MiG-29 combat jets, six transport aircraft and a group of its special forces personnel at a 21-day multilateral war game in Egypt that began on Sunday. It is for the first time that the IAF is participating in the exercise.

“The IAF contingent will consist of five MiG-29s, two IL-78s, two C-130s and two C-17 aircraft. Personnel from the IAF’s Garud special forces, and those from the Numbers 28, 77, 78 and 81 squadrons will take part,” the IAF said. Around 150 personnel from the Army are also part of the Indian contingent.

NEW DELHI: In a move that could elevate the nation’s military ties with Egypt, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday sent its contingent to participate in Exercise Bright Star-23, a biennial multilateral triservice exercise scheduled to be held at Cairo (West) Air Base in Egypt from August 27 to September 16. “This is for the first time that IAF is participating in Exercise Bright Star-23, which will also see the participation of contingents from the United States of America, Saudi Arabia, Greece and Qatar,” the IAF said in a statement. The objective of the exercise is to practice planning and execution of joint operations. Besides leading to the formation of bonding across borders, such interactions also provide a means to further strategic relations between participating nations, IAF added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Indian Air Force contingent will consist of five MiG-29s, two IL-78s, two C-130s and two C-17 aircraft. Personnel from the IAF’s Garud Special Forces, as well as those from the Numbers 28, 77, 78 and 81 Squadrons, will participate in the exercise. The IAF transport aircraft will also provide airlift to approximately 150 personnel from the Indian Army. President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January 2023. In June this year, an agreement to elevate the bilateral relationship to a “strategic partnership” was signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Al-Sisi. Under the framework of strategic partnership, India and Egypt are to strengthen their cooperation in the political, defence, security, energy and economic areas. India and Egypt have had an exceptional relationship and deep cooperation wherein the two jointly undertook the development of aero-engine and aircraft in the 1960s. The training of Egyptian pilots was done by Indian counterparts. The relationship between the two civilisational countries was further strengthened with the recent visits by the Chief of Air Forces of the two countries and the Indian Defence Minister and Prime Minister to Egypt. The two countries have also enhanced their joint training with regular exercises between their Armed Forces. 150 Army personnel part of Indian contingent The Indian Air Force deployed five MiG-29 combat jets, six transport aircraft and a group of its special forces personnel at a 21-day multilateral war game in Egypt that began on Sunday. It is for the first time that the IAF is participating in the exercise. “The IAF contingent will consist of five MiG-29s, two IL-78s, two C-130s and two C-17 aircraft. Personnel from the IAF’s Garud special forces, and those from the Numbers 28, 77, 78 and 81 squadrons will take part,” the IAF said. Around 150 personnel from the Army are also part of the Indian contingent.