In phone call with PM Modi, Russian President Putin conveys inability to attend G20 Summit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation on Monday with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

The two leaders reviewed progress on a number of issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual concern, including the recently concluded BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.

President Putin conveyed his inability to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi and informed that Russia would be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

While expressing an understanding of Russia’s decision, the PM thanked President Putin for Russia’s consistent support of all initiatives under India’s G20 Presidency.

Meanwhile, President Putin congratulated PM Modi on Chandrayan 3 success.

“The two leaders reaffirmed their willingness to have bilateral cooperation in the space sector,” according to the Kremlin.

“The two leaders spoke about the significance of BRICS and Russia’s upcoming chairmanship from January 1st, 2024. They also spoke about the upcoming G20 Summit in Delhi,” according to a statement issued by the Kremlin.

Meanwhile, aspects of Russian-Indian relations, steadily developing in the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership, were touched upon. The positive dynamics of trade and economic cooperation were underscored.

“A mutual commitment to the consistent implementation of large-scale projects in the energy sector and joint work on the expansion of international transport and logistics infrastructure was expressed, “ said Kremlin.

