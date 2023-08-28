Jio promises AI to 'everyone, everywhere': Mukesh Ambani

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani stated on Monday that Jio will offer Artificial Intelligence services (AI) to "everyone, everywhere", similar to how its telecom arm provides telecommunication services to everyone.

While addressing the 46th annual general meeting (AGM) of shareholders, Ambani also suggested that India harness Artificial Intelligence (AI) for innovation, growth, and national prosperity to maintain global competitiveness.

“Seven years ago, Jio promised broadband connectivity to everyone, everywhere. We have delivered. Today, Jio promises AI to everyone, everywhere,” said Mukesh Ambani.

He also highlighted that RIL is rapidly expanding its talent pool and capabilities to quickly adopt the latest global AI innovations, particularly the recent advancements in Generative AI. Jio Platforms aims to take the lead in developing India-specific AI models and AI-powered solutions across various domains, aiming to provide the advantages of AI to Indian citizens, businesses, and the government alike. “AI Revolution is reshaping the world around us, and sooner than we think, intelligent applications will redefine and revolutionize industries, economies, and even our daily lives. To stay globally competitive, India must harness AI for innovation, growth, and national prosperity,” he added.

He further mentioned that India possesses the scale, data, and talent. However, the country requires digital infrastructure capable of handling AI's significant computational requirements. "As this sector expands, we are dedicated to establishing up to 2000 MW of AI-ready computing capacity, encompassing both Cloud and Edge locations. This will be achieved while embracing sustainable practices and contributing to a greener future," he added.

Over the next five years, Reliance aims to transition a major part of its energy consumption into connectivity and digital services to Green Energy, which is not only environmentally friendly but also cost-effective.

