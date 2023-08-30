Home Nation

Man who threatened to carry out bomb blasts in Nainital arrested from Vijayawada

Khalid, formerly Nitin Sharma, who threatened to carry out bomb blasts in the name of terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen, is being interrogated by the Uttarakhand STF.

Published: 30th August 2023 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2023 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Khalid, formerly Nitin Sharma, with Uttarakhand STF.

Khalid, formerly Nitin Sharma, with Uttarakhand STF.

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: An Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) team has arrested a man who had threatened to carry out serial bomb blasts at various locations in Nainital from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh after 20 days of efforts.

Khalid, formerly Nitin Sharma, who threatened to carry out bomb blasts in the name of terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen, is being interrogated by the STF.

Uttarakhand STF's Additional Superintendent of Police Chandra Mohan Singh told TNIE, "On July 17 this year, the accused Nitin Sharma had threatened the Nainital Media Cell police through Facebook Messenger that serial bomb blasts would take place in the next 24 hours."

On October 4, 2022, the Nainital Police Control Room had received bomb threats through phone calls.

"The case was transferred to Uttarakhand STF amidst repeated bomb threats and after about three weeks of hard work, the STF arrested the accused Nitin Sharma from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh on Monday," the cop said.

No concrete evidence has been found yet to show that the accused has links with international terrorist gangs, the ASP said.

The STF however has confirmed that bomb threat cases have been registered against the accused in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala.

The arrested accused will be produced in Nainital court.

STF sources said that Nitin Sharma, a resident of Delhi, who has passed Class 10, had confessed during interrogation that he had converted to Islam, that he goes to different mosques to pray, and that there was no one behind him. 

"Preliminary interrogation and investigation has revealed that the accused Nitin Sharma alias Khalid used to visit mosques in different states and collect money from there," ASP Singh told TNIE, 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bomb blasts Nitin Sharma Uttarakhand Nainital bomb threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp