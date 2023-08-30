Opposition meet: Congress chief Kharge is the front-runner for convenor of 'INDIA' alliance

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Opposition alliance, INDIA, appears to be planning to pit a Dalit stalwart against the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The third meeting of the Opposition, scheduled to be held here on August 31 and September 1, is expected to decide on its convenor, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is the front-runner for the post.

Kharge is a senior and experienced leader who can take all regional parties along in the fight against the BJP. “Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has conveyed that he does not want to be convener but will play a major role in the alliance. Then, it was suggested that since Congress is the biggest party in the alliance, its president Kharge should be made convenor. Kharge never projected himself as a Dalit leader, but he can consolidate Dalit voters that are in significant numbers in states like Uttar Pradesh,” said a source who is part of the INDIA, while requesting anonymity.

Another source said Kharge’s name as convener would be proposed by regional party leaders like RJD’s Lalu Prasad, JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar or NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

“If required, two co-conveners could be chosen at the Mumbai meet or later. The co-conveners would mainly be from regional parties,” the source added.

This newspaper tried to reach Kharge and Congress general secretary in-charge of media Jairam Ramesh for their comments, but both were unavailable.

Besides the convenor, the meeting will pick an 11-member panel that will be empowered to make key decisions regarding the alliance. The panel will include Nitish, Lalu, TMC head Mamata Banerjee, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, AAP president Arvind Kejriwal and DMK chief M K Stalin, the source added.

Meanwhile, sources said the flag and logo of INDIA will also be finalised.

“On August 31, an informal meeting of all 60 invited leaders will discuss matters on the agenda. On September 1, the decisions will be shared with the media,” sources said.

