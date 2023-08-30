Rajasthan BJP MLA levels graft charge against Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a surprising turn of events, Kailash Meghwal, a senior BJP MLA in Rajasthan and former Speaker of the Rajasthan Assembly, has accused Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal of corruption, calling his colleague "corrupt number one."

Addressing a public gathering, Kailash Meghwal vowed to expose Arjun Meghwal’s alleged corrupt practices and declared his intention to write a formal letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to remove Arjun Meghwal from the council of ministers.

During his impassioned speech, Kailash Meghwal remarked, “PM Narendra Modi appointed Arjun Ram Meghwal as the law minister despite his involvement in corrupt activities. Even in his previous capacity as a government officer, Arjun Ram Meghwal was embroiled in numerous corruption cases. These cases have persisted through successive administrations.”

Kailash Meghwal accused Arjun Meghwal of entering politics solely to evade facing these corruption charges. "This Arjun Ram Meghwal is corrupt number one. There are cases of corruption against him. I will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding he should be removed from the Council of Ministers," the Shahpura MLA said.

Bikaner MP Arjun Ram Meghwal was recently appointed the convenor of the BJP's election manifesto committee for the Rajasthan assembly elections.

Both Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Meghwal are Dalit leaders.

Arjun Ram Meghwal was appointed the Minister of State (independent charge) of Law and Justice, succeeding Kiren Rijiju. He has been the chief whip of the party in the Lok Sabha and later, a Minister of State handling portfolios such as finance, corporate affairs, heavy industry and public enterprises, water resources, parliamentary affairs and culture.

JAIPUR: In a surprising turn of events, Kailash Meghwal, a senior BJP MLA in Rajasthan and former Speaker of the Rajasthan Assembly, has accused Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal of corruption, calling his colleague "corrupt number one." Addressing a public gathering, Kailash Meghwal vowed to expose Arjun Meghwal’s alleged corrupt practices and declared his intention to write a formal letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to remove Arjun Meghwal from the council of ministers. During his impassioned speech, Kailash Meghwal remarked, “PM Narendra Modi appointed Arjun Ram Meghwal as the law minister despite his involvement in corrupt activities. Even in his previous capacity as a government officer, Arjun Ram Meghwal was embroiled in numerous corruption cases. These cases have persisted through successive administrations.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Kailash Meghwal accused Arjun Meghwal of entering politics solely to evade facing these corruption charges. "This Arjun Ram Meghwal is corrupt number one. There are cases of corruption against him. I will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding he should be removed from the Council of Ministers," the Shahpura MLA said. Bikaner MP Arjun Ram Meghwal was recently appointed the convenor of the BJP's election manifesto committee for the Rajasthan assembly elections. Both Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Meghwal are Dalit leaders. Arjun Ram Meghwal was appointed the Minister of State (independent charge) of Law and Justice, succeeding Kiren Rijiju. He has been the chief whip of the party in the Lok Sabha and later, a Minister of State handling portfolios such as finance, corporate affairs, heavy industry and public enterprises, water resources, parliamentary affairs and culture.