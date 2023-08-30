Rajasthan BJP's Kailash Meghwal under fire for publicly calling Minister Arjun Meghwal 'corrupt'

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: A major storm has erupted in the Rajasthan unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after senior MLA and former Speaker of the state Assembly Kailash Meghwal called Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal 'Corrupt Number One' at a public rally in Bhilwara on Monday.

While Arjun Meghwal has threatened to launch a defamation case against the former, the BJP has issued a show cause notice to the veteran MLA, urging him to offer a clarification within a stipulated ten-day period.

However, Kailash Meghwal has asserted that he has not received any formal communication from the party.

Arjun Meghwal's recent appointment as chairman of the election manifesto panel for Rajasthan has been perceived by some as a factor contributing to Kailash Meghwal's statements.

Kailash Meghwal is known to be a staunch loyalist of ex-chief minister Vasundhara Raje. There is speculation that Kailash Meghwal's outburst may be a sign of potential consequences if Vasundhara Raje is not named as the BJP's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming state assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has assured that his government will investigate the charges against the union minister.

Amidst this turmoil, Rajasthan's Disaster Relief Minister Govind Meghwal has come forward to substantiate Kailash Meghwal's allegations. He mentioned that Arjun Meghwal faced corruption accusations during his tenure as the Collector of Churu.

He went on to add that within the BJP, leaders tainted with allegations of corruption often ascend to prominent positions due to their tendency to act as yes-men.

Govind Meghwal's remarks underscore a deeper critique of the party's internal dynamics.

CM Gehlot did not let the opportunity to critique the BJP go to waste.

Supporting Kailash Meghwal's claims, Gehlot remarked, "There were indications of significant corruption during Arjun Ram Meghwal's tenure...an issue that was allegedly suppressed. Investigations were underway into the matter but Arjun Ram Meghwal sought legal intervention, securing a stay from the High Court against further investigation."

Meanwhile, Arjun Ram Meghwal has staunchly defended himself, suggesting that Kailash Meghwal's allegations could be stemming from the latter's bitterness over his potential exclusion as a BJP candidate in the upcoming state elections.

Accusing Kailash Meghwal of seeking refuge within the Congress party, Arjun Ram Meghwal contended that the allegations stem from political motivations rather than genuine concerns.

He alleged that Kailash Meghwal's recent praises for the Congress Chief Minister at public gatherings as an indicator of the MLA possibly shifting allegiance.

