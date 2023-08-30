Senior Manager at Amazon shot dead in Delhi, police form 6 probe teams

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 36-year-old man working as a senior manager with e-commerce giant Amazon was shot dead in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place at around 11.30 pm on Tuesday when five unidentified people opened fire at Harpreet Gill and his maternal uncle Govind Singh (32) in Subhash Vihar, they said.

#WATCH | Delhi | A 36-year-old man - Harpreet Gill - shot dead in Subhash Vihar, Bhajanpura and another man injured and admitted to a hospital after five youths on two-wheelers opened unprovoked firing at them before fleeing the spot. CCTV footage in the area are being scanned.… pic.twitter.com/EzuzvqX6at — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023

He was recently promoted and was about to move to Bengaluru, said his family members. Shot in the head, Gill was pronounced brought dead by doctors at the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, while his relative was under treatment, police said. Gill, a resident of Bhajanpura, worked as a senior manager with Amazon at Jakhira in west Delhi.

A bullet entered from the right side of his head behind the ear and exited from the other side, DCP (northeast) Joy Tirkey said. Gill’s uncle Singh lives in Bhajanpura too and owns an eatery there. He was also shot in the head but survived. He is undergoing treatment at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital and is stable, the police said.

The duo was on a motorcycle when the assailants on a scooter and a motorcycle intercepted them and opened fire at them, Tirkey said. Footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area is being analysed to identify the attackers, police said, adding the exact reason behind the firing was not immediately known.

A case of murder has been registered, they said, adding six teams have been formed to crack the case. A preliminary probe has suggested that an argument broke out between two sides before the shooting took place, they added.

Singh told the police that the assailants appeared to be in the age group of 18 to 19. During an investigation conducted so far, the name of a local criminal, Maya, has come up and he is one of the suspects, police said.

