Tale of conquering adversity this Raksha Bandhan

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Around 20 young men and women with disability prepared Rakhi amid the festive fervour of Raksha Bandhan in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district which is about 80km from Raipur.

They face disabilities such as intellectual disability, cerebral palsy, autism, hearing impairment and other infirmity but have been working at their residential shelter home for the past couple of weeks making Rakhis that natively witnessed a swadeshi touch.

The meticulously designed notable rakhis prepared by these divyangs under the initiative Gharaunda Scheme, aimed to secure lifelong institutional support for them, are not just aesthetically pleasing but are budget-friendly too. Under the scheme, the divyangs who are above 18 years and mentally disabled are rehabilitated and encouraged to take part in some vocational activities.

Their products sold at affordable cost from `5 to `100 have emerged as the preferred popular choice for many in Mahasamund city. So far, they have prepared over 2,500 rakhis for sale. “We all felt elated when our CM Bhupesh and the district collector Prabhat Malikji visited us. We tied rakhis on their wrist,” said Rekha Dhivar, 28, and Rani Sahu, 19, who are mentally disabled.

The 20 inhabitants are given different training in the way they understand best under special guidance by the experts who evaluate the pattern of products and boost their self-confidence. It includes colour identification, intricate knotting, thread attachment, finger dexterity to interweave and precise cut with scissors among others to make a rakhi.

“The initiative is paving the way for divyangs to foster their social connection and gaining the self-esteem,” said Sangeeta Singh, deputy director, social welfare department in Mahasamund.

“The endeavours not only generated modest income but raised the spirit and boost in the confidence of these divyangs. The earnings are used for their welfare only,” said Asha Sahu, the head of the centre. The visitors often feel delighted to witness how the raw materials given to divyangs are combined to give a shape to varieties of rakhis.

“Nowadays, girls and women are mostly going for just elegant looking simple rakhis, with not much fanciness or frills, for their brothers. And the local alluring rakhis prepared by these divyangs are equally chosen by them,” said Ashish Jha, a businessman.

