Mind your dress: Rajkot school’s code sparks row

The District Development Officer of Rajkot also has issued a circular about the dress code to government officials recently.

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHEMEDABAD:  The ‘dress code’ notice in Rajkot, Gujarat, is currently the subject of heated debates. While the Rajkot Self-Finance School Association informed parents about the dress code everytime they arrived to drop off their children; the District Development Officer of Rajkot also has issued a circular about the dress code to government officials recently.

According to a circular issued dated August 28, it stated, “Employees from the district panchayat office were discovered wearing inappropriate clothing while doing their duties, and attending meetings at the head office.” “Sometimes, in government offices, we see that some employees arrive at work or meetings in casual attire, such as jeans and t-shirts, and some arrive with unbuttoned shirts, which is inappropriate. As a result, the public’s perception of government employees has deteriorated,” the circular read.

According to the circular, “In light of this reality, the branch officer/head of office is hereby directed to issue the required instructions to all personnel under their supervision. From now on, all employees performing tasks at the district, taluk and village levels (excluding cadre given uniform by various government circulars) must dress in a manner that is appropriate for the (government) employee’s office duties.”

Dev Chaudhary, DDO of Rajkot District Panchayat, told local media,“The employees represent a system. They represent society, as a result of which  we have received representations multiple times and a circular has been issued regarding that.” It is significant that, on the one hand, district panchayat officials in Rajkot have been instructed about the dress code, while on the other side, parents dropping their children off at Rajkot schools have been told to dress appropriately.

Rajkot Self-finance School Association claimed that when parents drop their children off at school or attend a parent-teacher meeting in the morning, they arrive at the school premises wearing a nightgown, shorts, capris or gown.

