Tribals protest over 'illegal' arrest of forest rights activist in Madhya Pradesh

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Hundreds of tribals protested against the arrest of forest rights activist Nitin and the consistent spate of repression against tribal people by Burhanpur police in Madhya Pradesh.

Tribal rights organisation Jagrit Adivasi Dalit Sangathan (JADS) has been protesting against the illegal felling of trees in over 15000 acres of forest land by timber mafia for the last 10 months. The JADS has also been demanding their forest rights over land and minor forest produce including bamboo, cocoons, honey, wax, lac, tendu leaves, medicinal plants, etc.

The Burhanpur police arrested JADS activist Nitin on August 29. Nitin, a Tata Institute Social Science graduate, has been working with tribal and Dalits to spread awareness of the Forest Rights Act 2005 and other Constitutional Rights.

“Nitin has been engaged in a legal awareness programme of tribal and Dalit group's rights on forests and land,” says Madhuri Behan, a senior member of JADS.

The JADS has alleged that the timber mafia has acted in connivance with the State. However, the Police denied any such accusation.

“We deny such accusations of police connivance with timber mafia,” says Devendra Patidar, Superintendent of Police, Burhanpur told this newspaper. “We arrested the accused in an old case of conspiring against the police by inciting a mob in March, this year” he further said.

On March 2, tribal protests under the JADS banner over continued deforestation triggered a tussle between forest officers and tribals. Following the incident, forest personnel arrested 4 tribal protesters from their homes.

“Even Nitin was not present at the protesting site, his name was added in the police complaint,” says Madhuri.

After this incident, another clash ensued between tribal and forest officials which led to the arrest of another 35 tribal people including 15 women.

“Recently, it is being alleged that Nitin incited the attack on the range office via the phone!,” Madhur further said. JADS has given a number of complaints to the police against deforestation but no action has been taken so far.

