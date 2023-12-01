Home Nation

Centre making efforts to bring them back: Navy Chief on veterans facing death penalty in Qatar

The Indian nationals were, on October 26, given a death sentence by Qatar's Court of First Instance over alleged espionage charges.

Published: 01st December 2023 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2023 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar addresses a press conference ahead of the celebration of Navy Day, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Friday that the government is making all-out efforts to bring back eight former naval personnel from Qatar who were handed death sentences by a Qatari court.

"We are working closely to ensure that their interests are looked after," Admiral Kumar said at a media briefing.

"The government of India is putting all-out efforts to ensure they are brought back," he said.

The Indian nationals were, on October 26, given a death sentence by Qatar's Court of First Instance. India described the ruling as "deeply" shocking and vowed to explore all legal options in the case.

An appeal has already been filed against the death sentence, and a higher court in Qatar has already admitted the plea. The appeal has been filed by the legal team of the detained Indian nationals.

ALSO READ | Awarded death sentence by Qatar, did Indian Navy vets spy for Israel?

The Indian nationals, who worked with the private company Al Dahra, were arrested in August last year, reportedly in an alleged case of espionage. Neither the Qatari authorities nor New Delhi made the charges against the Indian nationals public.

In its reaction to the ruling by the Qatari court, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) last month said that it is attaching "high importance" to this case and is exploring all legal options. The charges were filed against the eight Indian Navy veterans on March 25, and they were tried under Qatari law.

All of the former Navy officers had "unblemished stints" of up to 20 years in the Indian Navy and had held important positions, including that of instructors in the force, former military officials had said.

OPINION | Taking care of the Qatar eight

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Qatar Indian Navy Indian Navy Veterans Espionage Death Penalty India R Hari Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp