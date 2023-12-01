'People got access to basic facilities after 2014': Amit Shah slams previous govts in Gujarat rally

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat launched a scathing attack on the previous governments saying that there were two India before and after 2014 and Indians before the year 2014 did not even have access to basic facilities.

The Union Minister during a public meeting at the “Bharat Sankalp Yatra” in Chanduwav village of Gir Somnath district slammed the previous government and said that it was Modi's government that provided the people of India access to basic facilities after 2014.

“There were two India until 2014. The first had 70 crore people without gas bottles, drinking water, toilets, electricity, or housing, and no access to healthcare facilities. Even they had to struggle for free food grains, and India was different from the others," Shah said.

“The Modi government decided in 2014 that every household should have a bank account. Every home will have a gas cylinder, a toilet, and tap water. Additionally, there will be a plan in place wherein the government will cover all medical costs up to five lakhs per person. Every individual will receive five kilograms of grains at no cost, and this will begin transforming the lives of seventy crore people by providing various facilities," he added.

Slamming previous governments Shah said, “It's been 75 years since our independence, before 75 years Russia, China, Japan, and Germany have completely collapsed along with us, and today, after 75 years, where have they reached?" Where are we now? When we commemorate 100 years of independence, we will resolve that India will be first and developed in every field in the world.”

According to Amit Shah, no government can make India developed and first in all fields.

“No government, not even the state government, not even the central government, can develop India in every field and first in all sectors. Only 130 crore Indians can make India develop. This Yatra is an idea to travel to every village in India and bring more than 70 crore Indians equal to everyone," said Shah.

Amit Shah claimed that the idea of a developed India is divided into two parts.

“The concept of a developed India is divided into two parts. According to the first part, India is safe, and prosperous, has the best education system in the world, is the world's production centre, India's roads, infrastructure, and railways are ahead of the world, and this is a vision of a developed India.”

“Another aspect of developed India is that if every Indian citizen has a house, drinking water, gas, toilet, health facilities up to five lakhs, and every person receives five kilos of grain free of charge every month, India is considered developed," he added.

