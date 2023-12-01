Proposal for procurement of 97 Tejas fighters, 156 Prachand copters cleared  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday granted initial approval for defence acquisition projects totaling Rs 2.23 lakh crore, marking a significant step to bolster the combat capabilities of its armed forces. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, sanctioned the projects, which include the procurement of 97 Tejas light combat aircraft and 156 Prachand combat helicopters.

This move comes amid a prolonged military standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. The defence ministry emphasised that 98% of the total procurement value will be sourced domestically, contributing substantially to the goal of ‘Aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in the defence industry. This marks the most substantial order book ever awarded to indigenous manufacturers in India.

Presently, an Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) has been granted, and subsequent contract negotiations with manufacturers will follow. While this process will require time, it is expected to be considerably shorter than if foreign manufacturers were engaged. Furthermore, the DAC approved the Indian Air Force’s proposal to upgrade its Su-30 fighter fleet by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

The council also granted AoN for the procurement of anti-tank munitions, automatic target tracker, digital basaltic computer for T-90 tanks, and medium-range anti-ship missiles for the Indian Navy. The lightweight surface-to-surface missile, MRAShM, will serve as a primary offensive weapon on various Indian naval ships.

The DAC’s approval extends to the procurement of Light Combat Helicopters for the Indian Air Force and Indian Army, as well as Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk-1A for the IAF from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category. While specific numbers were not mentioned, official sources indicate the acquisition of 97 Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (Mark 1A) for the IAF and 156 Light Combat Helicopters for the Army and Air Force.

Earlier, in a significant development in February 2021, the defence ministry finalised a Rs 48,000 crore deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd for the procurement of 83 Tejas MK-1A jets for the IAF. With this, the IAF’s procurement of Tejas aircraft will rise to 180.

