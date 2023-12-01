Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh assembly polls: Will it, won’t it?  Chouhan, Nath claim victory

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “What is being projected by the exit polls mirrors the people’s aspirations and feelings.

Published: 01st December 2023 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2023 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

A collage of Congress leader Kamal Nath and MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photos | PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: While four of the eight major exit polls on the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls have predicted an impressive win for the ruling BJP, four other exit polls have predicted a close fight between the two main players, with an edge to the Congress.

While Today’s Chanakya has given BJP an overwhelming majority of 151 seats (74 seats to the Congress), the CNX exit poll is close behind with 140-158 seats for the BJP against 70-89 seats for the Congress. A somewhat similar prediction has been made by the Axis My India poll which has projected 140-162 seats for the BJP.

On the other hand, four other exit polls have either predicted a close fight between the two prime contenders or else projected an edge for the Congress in the assembly polls, whose results will be out on December 3.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “What is being projected by the exit polls mirrors the people’s aspirations and feelings. I always said there is no close fight in MP and BJP will win with big numbers. Love for PM Narendra Modi among the people, the strategies of home minister Amit Shah, hard work put in by our party workers and success of our people’s friendly schemes have worked in BJP’s favour,” said the CM.

State Congress president and party’s CM face Kamal Nath posted on the social media platform ‘X,’ “I’ve always said that a country is run by vision and not by television. People have voted in large numbers for the Congress, which is the result of the hard work put in by our party workers. Don’t allow your attention to be diverted by the exit polls.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh assembly polls BJP Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp