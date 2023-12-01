Madhya Pradesh assembly polls: Will it, won’t it?  Chouhan, Nath claim victory

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: While four of the eight major exit polls on the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls have predicted an impressive win for the ruling BJP, four other exit polls have predicted a close fight between the two main players, with an edge to the Congress.

While Today’s Chanakya has given BJP an overwhelming majority of 151 seats (74 seats to the Congress), the CNX exit poll is close behind with 140-158 seats for the BJP against 70-89 seats for the Congress. A somewhat similar prediction has been made by the Axis My India poll which has projected 140-162 seats for the BJP.

On the other hand, four other exit polls have either predicted a close fight between the two prime contenders or else projected an edge for the Congress in the assembly polls, whose results will be out on December 3.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “What is being projected by the exit polls mirrors the people’s aspirations and feelings. I always said there is no close fight in MP and BJP will win with big numbers. Love for PM Narendra Modi among the people, the strategies of home minister Amit Shah, hard work put in by our party workers and success of our people’s friendly schemes have worked in BJP’s favour,” said the CM.

State Congress president and party’s CM face Kamal Nath posted on the social media platform ‘X,’ “I’ve always said that a country is run by vision and not by television. People have voted in large numbers for the Congress, which is the result of the hard work put in by our party workers. Don’t allow your attention to be diverted by the exit polls.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHOPAL: While four of the eight major exit polls on the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls have predicted an impressive win for the ruling BJP, four other exit polls have predicted a close fight between the two main players, with an edge to the Congress. While Today’s Chanakya has given BJP an overwhelming majority of 151 seats (74 seats to the Congress), the CNX exit poll is close behind with 140-158 seats for the BJP against 70-89 seats for the Congress. A somewhat similar prediction has been made by the Axis My India poll which has projected 140-162 seats for the BJP. On the other hand, four other exit polls have either predicted a close fight between the two prime contenders or else projected an edge for the Congress in the assembly polls, whose results will be out on December 3.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “What is being projected by the exit polls mirrors the people’s aspirations and feelings. I always said there is no close fight in MP and BJP will win with big numbers. Love for PM Narendra Modi among the people, the strategies of home minister Amit Shah, hard work put in by our party workers and success of our people’s friendly schemes have worked in BJP’s favour,” said the CM. State Congress president and party’s CM face Kamal Nath posted on the social media platform ‘X,’ “I’ve always said that a country is run by vision and not by television. People have voted in large numbers for the Congress, which is the result of the hard work put in by our party workers. Don’t allow your attention to be diverted by the exit polls.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp