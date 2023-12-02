C’garh parties gear up for the ‘best’ or the ‘worst’

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The exit polls have prompted principal claimants to power in Chhattisgarh to advance their own theories and interpretations. The exit polls have predicted a close contest between the Congress and the BJP with an edge to the former. The results are due on December 3.

“There is no uniformity in various exit polls,” said Congress Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. “If some predictions show Congress getting 57 seats, then the reality is 75 seats. We are going to form the government with a majority,” said Baghel. The CM also ruled out the possibility of ‘Operation Lotus’ in Chhattisgarh.

However, the BJP exuded confidence, saying all trends in the exit polls showed BJP on the rise. “If the figures of BJP are shown rising from 15 to 48, it is indicative of the fact that we are dislodging the Congress. The BJP is winning at least 52 seats,” said former CM Raman Singh, who is also the BJP’s national vice-president.

There were mixed reactions from the people in the state as many differed over the “conflicting outcomes” of the exit polls. Political experts said the follow-up of the exit polls predictions has put the parties in alert mode, as they don’t rule out a season of ‘resort politics’ or maneuvering, if any party fails to get a convincing majority.

Sources said that the Congress has instructed its candidates to immediately reach the state capital after collecting their victory certificate on time. The party has reportedly booked a chartered flight if, for any reason, the newly elected MLAs were to be relocated after the results. Similarly, the BJP appeared watchful and might keep their newly elected legislators at a “secure” location or may take them to Delhi.

