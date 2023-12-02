India seeks enhanced Interpol cooperation

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After wider deliberations, India has agreed to support the adoption of Interpol’s

Vision-2023. New Delhi will also back creation of the Interpol Future Council. This was conveyed by a delegation comprising five officials of the CBI and the NIA at the annual Interpol General Assembly held in Vienna.

The Interpol General Assembly is held as the largest gathering of law enforcement officials every year to deliberate upon various issues related to security and investigations. The India delegation from India was led by CBI Director Praveen Sood and NIA Director General Dinkar Gupta. Official sources in the CBI said the Indian delegation held discussions with counterparts from multiple countries for enhanced coordination via Interpol channels for concerted action to combat organised crime, terrorism, drug trafficking, money laundering, online radicalisation, cyber enabled financial crimes, etc to prevent these crimes on a real-time basis.

“At this premier annul meet of Interpol, India made its stand clear to support the Interpol’s Vision 2023 and creation of Interpol Future Council also. The Indian delegation also emphasised upon the need to deny any safe havens for crime, criminals and proceeds of crimes,” said a source in CBI. The Indian delegation has held detailed discussions on matters of police cooperation with delegations of Austria, UAE, USA, UK, Nepal, Brazil, Australia, Mauritius, New Zealand, Japan, Switzerland, Bangladesh, Singapore and Zambia, a CBI statement said.

The Indian delegation also held discussion with senior officials of Interpol, Europol, Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police Organization and US Air Force Office of Special Investigations on strengthening arrangements for cooperation. In 2022, India hosted the 90th Interpol General Assembly in New Delhi and it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It received participation from 168 countries.

Historic resolutions were adopted by the General Assembly relating to strengthening collaborative response to disrupt financial crime and corruption; combating menace of online child sexual exploitation and for promoting diversity within Interpol. The first ever global crime trend report was released by Interpol in its New Delhi session. It had also made its presence in Metaverse.

PM Modi had also handed the Interpol flag to Austria at the close of 90th Interpol General Assembly on October 21. In 2013, India hosted the Interpol young global police leaders programme.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: After wider deliberations, India has agreed to support the adoption of Interpol’s Vision-2023. New Delhi will also back creation of the Interpol Future Council. This was conveyed by a delegation comprising five officials of the CBI and the NIA at the annual Interpol General Assembly held in Vienna. The Interpol General Assembly is held as the largest gathering of law enforcement officials every year to deliberate upon various issues related to security and investigations. The India delegation from India was led by CBI Director Praveen Sood and NIA Director General Dinkar Gupta. Official sources in the CBI said the Indian delegation held discussions with counterparts from multiple countries for enhanced coordination via Interpol channels for concerted action to combat organised crime, terrorism, drug trafficking, money laundering, online radicalisation, cyber enabled financial crimes, etc to prevent these crimes on a real-time basis. “At this premier annul meet of Interpol, India made its stand clear to support the Interpol’s Vision 2023 and creation of Interpol Future Council also. The Indian delegation also emphasised upon the need to deny any safe havens for crime, criminals and proceeds of crimes,” said a source in CBI. The Indian delegation has held detailed discussions on matters of police cooperation with delegations of Austria, UAE, USA, UK, Nepal, Brazil, Australia, Mauritius, New Zealand, Japan, Switzerland, Bangladesh, Singapore and Zambia, a CBI statement said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Indian delegation also held discussion with senior officials of Interpol, Europol, Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police Organization and US Air Force Office of Special Investigations on strengthening arrangements for cooperation. In 2022, India hosted the 90th Interpol General Assembly in New Delhi and it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It received participation from 168 countries. Historic resolutions were adopted by the General Assembly relating to strengthening collaborative response to disrupt financial crime and corruption; combating menace of online child sexual exploitation and for promoting diversity within Interpol. The first ever global crime trend report was released by Interpol in its New Delhi session. It had also made its presence in Metaverse. PM Modi had also handed the Interpol flag to Austria at the close of 90th Interpol General Assembly on October 21. In 2013, India hosted the Interpol young global police leaders programme. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp