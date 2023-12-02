Notice to 11 BJP MLAs for ‘insulting’ national anthem in Bengal Assembly

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Kolkata police issued notices to 11 BJP MLAs on Friday, over complaints of disrespecting the national anthem during a recent sit-in protest on the Assembly premises, coinciding with Union Minister Amit Shah’s visit. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhondeb Chatterjee revealed that the complaints were filed by the Trinamool Congress.

In response, BJP MLAs symbolically sprinkled Gangajaal on Ambedkar’s statue to restore its “sanctity,” triggering accusations of humiliating the tribal community, given the presence of TMC-elected representatives from that community during the protest.

The TMC called for statewide protests against the BJP’s actions involving tribals, while alleging disrespect towards the national anthem. Mamata Banerjee, on November 29, led TMC MLAs in singing the anthem at the base of Ambedkar’s statue during a sit-in demonstration against the Centre’s perceived discriminatory attitude towards West Bengal.

Five out of the 11 BJP MLAs, against whom FIRs were filed, were served notices, requiring them to respond to the allegations of national anthem disrespect on Monday at Lalbazar police headquarters.

The TMC claimed that BJP MLAs shouted slogans and rang bells near Chief Minister Mamata Banarjee during the anthem, leading Mamata to announce legal action.

The BJP countered, asserting that the anthem was sung at a low volume, making it inaudible from their protest site. They claimed the allegations were fabricated to divert attention from the rally and Union Home Minister’s accusations of TMC corruption. Video footage of the incident has been submitted for investigation.

