On COP28 sidelines in Dubai, PM Modi attends seven bilateral meetings

Seven bilateral meetings took place between PM Modi and the leaders of the Maldives, Switzerland, Sweden, Israel, the UN Secretary-General, Uzbekistan, and France.

Published: 02nd December 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2023 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Israel Isaac Herzog during a meeting on the sidelines of the COP28. (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, while proposing to host COP 33 in India, interacted with various leaders and also had seven bilateral meetings.

The seven bilateral meetings PM Modi had were with the leaders of France, Maldives, Israel, Switzerland, Sweden, Uzbekistan and the UNSG.

He also casually interacted with other visiting leaders which included Rishi Sunak, Erdogan, Giorgia Meloni, President of UAE and, President of Brazil, Emir of Qatar amongst others.

In during his bilateral meeting with Israeli President, Isaac Herzog,  PM Modi extended condolences for the attack on October 7th and welcomed the release of hostages. He also reiterated the need for humanitarian aid for those affected and reiterated a 2-state solution.

"In his bilateral meeting with Maldivan President Mohamed Muizzu, both leaders reviewed the wide-ranging bilateral relations between the two countries including people-to-people linkages, development cooperation, climate change and sports,’’ according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In his bilateral meeting with the President of the Swiss Confederation, Alain Berset, PM Modi discussed enhancing trade, and partnership in education, health, IT and tourism.

PM Modi also met the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, where the two leaders spoke about expanding cooperation in health, education, pharmaceuticals and traditional medicine.

UNSG, Antonio Guterres, welcomed PM Modi’s Green Credit initiative during their bilateral meeting.

PM Modi also met French President Emmanuel Macron and the two leaders spoke about enhancing cooperation in defence, sports and climate financing.

"In the bilateral meeting with PM of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson, the two leaders held discussions on defence, R&D and issues including those in EU, Nordic Council and Nordic-Baltic 8 group,’’ MEA said.

