Home Nation

Solar wind particle experiment payload onboard Aditya-L1 starts operations: ISRO

According to ISRO, the instrument has successfully measured solar wind ions, primarily protons and alpha particles.

Published: 02nd December 2023 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2023 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Aditya-L1

ISRO in its latest update said the satellite is “healthy and operating nominally” and the next manoeuvre is scheduled for Tuesday 0300 hrs IST. (Photo | ISRO)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Aditya Solar Wind Particle Experiment payload onboard India's Aditya-L1 satellite has commenced its operations and is performing normally, ISRO said on Saturday.

ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C57) on September 2 had successfully launched the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

Aditya-L1 is the first Indian space-based observatory to study the Sun from a halo orbit around first Sun-earth Lagrangian point (L1), which is located roughly 1.5 million km from Earth.

In a statement, ISRO said Aditya Solar Wind Particle Experiment (ASPEX) comprises two cutting-edge instruments 'the Solar Wind Ion Spectrometer (SWIS) and the SupraThermal and Energetic Particle Spectrometer (STEPS).

The STEPS instrument was operational on September 10, 2023.

The SWIS instrument was activated on November 2, 2023, and has exhibited optimal performance.

"SWIS, utilising two sensor units with a remarkable 360° field of view each, operates in planes perpendicular to one another," the statement read.

According to ISRO, the instrument has successfully measured solar wind ions, primarily protons and alpha particles.

A sample energy histogram acquired from one of the sensors over two days in November 2023 illustrates variations in proton and alpha particle (doubly ionized helium, He2+) counts, the agency said.

"These variations were recorded with nominal integration time, providing a comprehensive snapshot of solar wind behaviour," ISRO said.

The directional capabilities of SWIS enable precise measurements of solar wind protons and alphas, contributing significantly to addressing longstanding questions about solar wind properties, underlying processes, and their impact on Earth, the space agency explained.

"The change in the proton and alpha particle number ratio, as observed by SWIS, holds the potential to provide indirect information about the arrival of Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) at the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point L1," ISRO said.

The enhanced alpha-to-proton ratio is often regarded as one of the sensitive markers of the passage of interplanetary coronal mass ejections (ICMEs) at the L1 and is hence considered crucial for space weather studies.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISRO Aditya-L1 satellite PSLV-C57

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp