Home Nation

Two earthquakes hit Ladakh within eight hours; no damage reported

Police said there was no information about damages due to the earthquakes from anywhere in the Union Territory.

Published: 02nd December 2023 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2023 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Manila_Earthquake

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LEH: Two earthquakes of mild intensity struck the Union Territory of Ladakh within eight hours on Saturday, officials said. However, there were no reports of any damage, they added.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the first tremor measured 3. 4 on the Richter scale occurred at 8. 25 am. Its depth was 10 km below the surface at a latitude of 35. 44 degrees and a longitude of 77. 36 degrees.

The second earthquake of 3. 7 magnitude was noted at 4. 29 pm at a depth of 5 km below the surface at a latitude of 35. 23 and a longitude of 77. 59 degrees, it said.

Police said there was no information about damages due to the earthquakes from anywhere in the Union Territory.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
earthquake ladakh Leh National Centre for Seismology

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp