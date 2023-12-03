Cyclone Michaung nears coast, Tamil Nadu and Andhra on high alert as heavy rains loom

By Online Desk

With coastal areas of northern Tamil Nadu bracing for cyclone 'Michaung', the state government has set up 121 Multi-Purpose Security Centers, said Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The CM has also instructed district collectors to ensure that people from the rain-affected areas are lodged in the 6,927 camps that have been set up across the state.

Multi-Purpose Security Centers are control rooms which affected people can contact and from where rescue efforts can be coordinated.

"121 Multi-Purpose Security Centers have been set up. The District Collectors have been instructed to accommodate the general public who may have come from the affected areas in 6,927 camps," said Stalin.

"14 teams of 350 personnel of Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force and 9 teams of 255 personnel of National Disaster Response Force are ready for rescue and relief work in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvallur, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu and Chennai districts," he added.

Cyclonic storm Michaung, centred approximately 250 km southeast of Chennai as of 11:30 am on Sunday, is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm, said S Balakrishnan, deputy director general of meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre.

"The deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Michaung' at 5.30 am on Sunday. It is likely to continue to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4 forenoon."

"It would move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of 5th December as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph," he added.

According to the forecast, significant rainfall is anticipated in various districts of Tamil Nadu.

#COMK Nowcast 9:30 PM, 3rd Dec.'23 #ChennaiRains #CycloneMichaung

Brace yourselves #Chennai as the first serious spell of #Rains push in. Coastal areas may see heavy rains any minute which will gradually move across the city. 1st spell to last for an hour followed by a short… pic.twitter.com/sKsPdxKAc6 — Chennai Rains (COMK) (@ChennaiRains) December 3, 2023

On Sunday, Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur districts experienced heavy to very heavy rain, with extremely heavy rain at one or two locations. Ranipet also witnessed heavy to very heavy rain, while Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts experienced heavy rain.

In response to the impending weather conditions, the state government has declared Monday a public holiday in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts.

The cyclone brewing over the Bay of Bengal is expected to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh with winds that could pack speeds of up to 100 kmph on Tuesday forenoon.

State Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday directed Collectors of respective districts to take all possible measures to safeguard the lives and property of people as Michaung is likely to cross the coast in southern Andhra Pradesh.

Jagan held a review meeting on the cyclone threat at his camp office and gave directions to officials about the relief and rescue measures to be taken.

"All facilities including drinking water, food and necessary medicines should be provided in the relief camps," he said in a press release.

Furthermore, the CM has directed officials to restore damaged powerlines and transportation facilities in affected areas, including ensuring proper sanitation at the relief camps.

The weather office further said there are risks to thatched huts, possibilities of damage to vulnerable structures, breaking of tree branches, and uprooting of small and medium-sized trees.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 21 teams in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry and eight additional teams have been kept in reserve.

The Chief Secretaries of Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Puducherry and Special Chief Secretary, Revenue & Disaster Management, Andhra Pradesh have notified the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) of the preparatory steps to be taken.

Rescue and relief teams of the Coast Guard, Army and Navy along with ships and aircraft have been kept on standby.

Reviewing preparedness measures of the central agencies and the governments of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Puducherry, the cabinet secretary stressed that all preventive and precautionary measures should be taken.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that he was in constant touch with the governments of states on the eastern coast to coordinate relief and rescue efforts.

He also urged BJP workers in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh to join the relief and rescue efforts and support the local administration.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) advised fishermen not to venture into the sea during this time.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

