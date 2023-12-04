Home Nation

Congress admits defeat, says will continue ‘battle of ideology’

We will overcome temporary setbacks and prepare ourselves fully for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections along with the INDIA parties,” he also wrote.

Published: 04th December 2023 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2023 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Rahul Gandhi during Congress Working Committee Meeting, in Hyderabad (File Photo | PTI)

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Rahul Gandhi during Congress Working Committee Meeting, in Hyderabad (File Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Acknowledging its crushing defeat in three states—Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh—the Congress stated that these are ‘temporary setbacks,’ and ‘the battle of ideology would continue.’ 

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge resolved to rebuild and revive the party’s fortune in the three states. “I thank the people of Telangana for the mandate we have received from them. I also thank all those who voted for us in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Our performance in these three states has, no doubt, been disappointing, but with determination, we reaffirm our strong resolve to rebuild and revive ourselves in these three states,” he posted on ‘X’. He, however, added that the Congress party had fought a spirited campaign in all four states. “I acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of lakhs of our workers. We will overcome temporary setbacks and prepare ourselves fully for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections along with the INDIA parties,” he also wrote.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi thanked the people of Telangana. “We humbly accept the mandate of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan; the battle of ideology will continue,” he wrote on X. 
The party’s general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, expressed hope to perform better in the general elections next year.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Rajasthan Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp