Congress admits defeat, says will continue ‘battle of ideology’

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Acknowledging its crushing defeat in three states—Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh—the Congress stated that these are ‘temporary setbacks,’ and ‘the battle of ideology would continue.’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge resolved to rebuild and revive the party’s fortune in the three states. “I thank the people of Telangana for the mandate we have received from them. I also thank all those who voted for us in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Our performance in these three states has, no doubt, been disappointing, but with determination, we reaffirm our strong resolve to rebuild and revive ourselves in these three states,” he posted on ‘X’. He, however, added that the Congress party had fought a spirited campaign in all four states. “I acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of lakhs of our workers. We will overcome temporary setbacks and prepare ourselves fully for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections along with the INDIA parties,” he also wrote.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi thanked the people of Telangana. “We humbly accept the mandate of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan; the battle of ideology will continue,” he wrote on X.

The party’s general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, expressed hope to perform better in the general elections next year.

