INDIA bloc allies bash Congress for ‘ignoring coalition dharma’

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following a rout in three key states, Congress on Sunday was at the receiving end as the member of the INDIA bloc, which slammed the party for ignoring them during assembly elections.

Terming the rout of the Congress in Hindi heartland a ‘lesson’ to ‘secular democratic’, the Left parties on Sunday called for re-strengthening of efforts to unite opposition parties. CPI general secretary D Raja said that unity is the only way to defeat BJP and the Congress must be accommodative.

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the results underline the need for the secular forces to redouble their efforts in defence of people’s livelihood and the secular democratic character of the Indian republic.

CPI MP Binoy Biswam said that the outcome of assembly elections results would have been different if the grand old party had honoured the ‘spirit and politics’ of the coalition. Expressing concern over Congress’ behaviour during the elections, NC vice-president and former J&K CM Omar Abdullah said that if the situation of alliance remains the same, coalition members wouldn’t be able to survive. “If the situation of the INDIA bloc remains the same in future like it has been in the state elections, perhaps, we will not be able to save ourselves. The Congress could not understand the ground situation in MP,” he said.

