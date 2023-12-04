This hat-trick of victories a guarantee for ’24: Modi

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delighted over BJP’s victory in the Hindi heartland, PM Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that the BJP-led NDA will do a hat-trick in 2024 too. “Today’s hat-trick has given the guarantee for the hat-trick in 2024. The voters of India know what works for the betterment of the nation,” said Modi.

Hailing his party’s performances, he said the BJP does not make empty promises, rather it ensures delivery and performance. The victory of BJP in three states has come as a victory of an idea of ‘Sab ka saath, Sab ka vikas’. He termed the party victory as the victory of the poor, farmers, women and the youth who are determined to make Bharat a ‘viksit-rashtra’ (developed nation).

The PM was addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters. He attacked the Congress and its allies associated with INDIA by referring to them as a “ghamandia gathbandhan) and accused the Congress of keeping the youth, farmers, poor families and women deprived of their right to development.

In apparent reference to the rising voices for a caste census and its backdrop, Modi said, “Some people made all-out attempts recently during the elections to divide the country into castes. But the people did not allow them. For me, only four castes exist – the poor, Nari Shakti (women’s power), Yuva-Shakti (youth power) and farmers. We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure their development.”

Modi said the results of the polls have started a flow of positive energy and its power has further strengthened the foundation prepared for a developed India. He asked the Congress and its allies in the Opposition not to spread negative politics. “In the interest of democracy, I have one more advice to the Congress and its allies: Please don’t do politics which is anti-national; which works to divide and weaken the country. Otherwise, the people will oust you from politics,” he said.

He said Sunday’s results were a lesson for those created hurdles in the path of development of the poor, who obstructed the welfare schemes. “Stop all this, otherwise the people will remove you one by one,” the PM warned. Going hammer and tongs against the INDIA bloc, Modi sought to place BJP’s victories before the ‘ghamandia-gathbadhhan’ (egoistic alliance). “The lesson is that the country’s trust cannot be won just by a few family members coming together on stage,” he said, attacking dynastic politics.

The long & short of it

Going hammer and tongs against the INDIA bloc, PM Modi sought to place the victories of BJP before the ‘ghamandia-gathbadhhan’ (egoistic alliance). He also took a swipe at former Congress government in Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, saying that dissatisfaction among the youth over paper leaks and recruitment scams led to the ouster of governments in these states. He also said the voters now know when India progresses, the state progresses and the life of every family improves.

Nota

1.26% - C’garh

0.98% - Madhya Pradesh

0.96% - Rajasthan

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Delighted over BJP’s victory in the Hindi heartland, PM Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that the BJP-led NDA will do a hat-trick in 2024 too. “Today’s hat-trick has given the guarantee for the hat-trick in 2024. The voters of India know what works for the betterment of the nation,” said Modi. Hailing his party’s performances, he said the BJP does not make empty promises, rather it ensures delivery and performance. The victory of BJP in three states has come as a victory of an idea of ‘Sab ka saath, Sab ka vikas’. He termed the party victory as the victory of the poor, farmers, women and the youth who are determined to make Bharat a ‘viksit-rashtra’ (developed nation). The PM was addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters. He attacked the Congress and its allies associated with INDIA by referring to them as a “ghamandia gathbandhan) and accused the Congress of keeping the youth, farmers, poor families and women deprived of their right to development.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In apparent reference to the rising voices for a caste census and its backdrop, Modi said, “Some people made all-out attempts recently during the elections to divide the country into castes. But the people did not allow them. For me, only four castes exist – the poor, Nari Shakti (women’s power), Yuva-Shakti (youth power) and farmers. We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure their development.” Modi said the results of the polls have started a flow of positive energy and its power has further strengthened the foundation prepared for a developed India. He asked the Congress and its allies in the Opposition not to spread negative politics. “In the interest of democracy, I have one more advice to the Congress and its allies: Please don’t do politics which is anti-national; which works to divide and weaken the country. Otherwise, the people will oust you from politics,” he said. He said Sunday’s results were a lesson for those created hurdles in the path of development of the poor, who obstructed the welfare schemes. “Stop all this, otherwise the people will remove you one by one,” the PM warned. Going hammer and tongs against the INDIA bloc, Modi sought to place BJP’s victories before the ‘ghamandia-gathbadhhan’ (egoistic alliance). “The lesson is that the country’s trust cannot be won just by a few family members coming together on stage,” he said, attacking dynastic politics. The long & short of it Going hammer and tongs against the INDIA bloc, PM Modi sought to place the victories of BJP before the ‘ghamandia-gathbadhhan’ (egoistic alliance). He also took a swipe at former Congress government in Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, saying that dissatisfaction among the youth over paper leaks and recruitment scams led to the ouster of governments in these states. He also said the voters now know when India progresses, the state progresses and the life of every family improves. Nota 1.26% - C’garh 0.98% - Madhya Pradesh 0.96% - Rajasthan Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp