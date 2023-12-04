ZPM sweeps Mizoram polls, Congress invisible

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has swept the polls in Mizoram.

According to the latest figures released by the Election Commission (EC), the ZPM bagged 26 seats and is leading in one. The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) is a distant second with seven seats. It is leading in three others.

The BJP, for which Mizoram was the last unconquered frontier in the Northeast, won two seats. The Congress, which last ruled the state for two straight terms from 2008 to 2018, is yet to open its account. When reports last came in, it was leading in one seat.

The ZPM’s chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma and former star Indian footballer Jeje Lalpekhlua are among the winners. Officially it has not been declared but Chief Minister Zoramthanga is said to have lost from the Aizawl East I seat. Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia and Congress state president Lalsawta are also among the losers.

The ZPM has asked all its winning candidates to come to Aizawl by Tuesday. The party, floated ahead of the 2018 election, is a conglomerate of six regional forces. Eight of its candidates had won in that election, contesting as independent candidates as the party was not recognised by the EC then.

Lalduhoma, who is a former IPS officer-turned-politician, said the results were on expected lines. “I am not surprised. This is what I expected,” he told The New Indian Express.

He also said that he would meet Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Tuesday or Wednesday and stake claim to form the next government.

Meanwhile, he said the ZPM would try to fulfil its poll promises.

“Mizoram is facing a financial crisis. The condition of the state’s finances is very bad. We will inherit this from the outgoing government. However, in spite of this, we are going to honour our commitments,” he said.

He also said that the government’s top priority would be to work for the welfare of the farmers in the state. He said the government would buy ginger, turmeric, chilli and broomsticks from the farmers.

“We have identified these four items. We have declared the minimum price and we will soon begin the process of buying these items despite the financial constraints. This is our first priority. We are the friends of farmers,” Lalduhoma said.

“We want a consolidation in finance. Financial reforms are necessary for which, we will have a resource mobilization team, comprising experts. It will look after austerity measures, disinvestment, manpower assessment etc,” he added.

