Bihar CM likely to skip 'INDIA' bloc meeting in New Delhi on December 6

By Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to skip the meeting of the Opposition alliance, I.N.D.I.A to be held in New Delhi on December 6.

JD (U) sources said that since Nitish was suffering from viral fever these days and doctors had advised him to take a rest, he would not be able to attend the I.N.D.I.A's meeting to be held in the national capital.

Instead of him, two senior leaders, including JD (U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and state water resources minister Sanjay Kumar Jha are expected to attend the meeting.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has convened the meeting of the 'INDIA' bloc after Opposition alliance partners were routed in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh in the just concluded assembly polls.

Earlier, West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav have also hinted at not attending the meeting to be held 4-5 months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Meanwhile, Nitish has not been attending any official or public functions these days due to viral fever.

He had also not been able to attend Rajgir Mahostav in Nalanda district last week. Leaders like Union Minister and BJP MP Giriraj Singh and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)'s president Jitan Ram Manjhi even demanded that a medical bulletin should be issued on Nitish's health. Earlier, Bihar Congress president and MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh had said that seat sharing would be finalised at the proposed meeting.

