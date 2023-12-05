Fests to shine light on little-known historical sites

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The ministry of tourism has planned a mega initiative — a series of festivals — to showcase lesser known tourist attractions of historical and cultural importance by celebrating their intangible heritage.

First in the series will be a three-day Carnatic music festival — Krishnaveni Sangeetha Neerajanam — starting Sunday, which is to be held in Vijayawada, known for its Undavalli caves featuring ancient rock-cut temples.

Besides celebration of rich heritage of classical music and less-frequented tourist sites in the second largest city of Andhra Pradesh — also home to the Kanaka Durga Temple — the event will also feature a spectacular display of regional cuisine, local handicrafts and handlooms.

The ministry has tied up with the Indian Culinary Institute in Tirupati, which will be organising the food festival. “The development commissioner of handloom and handicrafts will set up stalls and demonstrate local handcrafts. The Carnatic music maestros will present their renditions; in the evenings, we will have star performers and during the day, we will have performances of music students and lesser known artists. We are giving them a chance to showcase their talent,” said officials privy to the planning and arrangements to the festival.

The second installment of the festival focusing on rural tourism is being planned in Gujarat next year. The festival coincides with the age-old tradition of Harikatha of the state. This time of the year, Kirtan and Harikatha are organised across Telugu speaking regions.

For the first time, the ministry had proposed a series of festivals aiming to promote or organise events in lesser known areas, so that they are talked about and visited by not only the international tourists but also by the domestic travellers, the official said.

“The plan is to promote these festivals like the famous Hornbill Festival. We want people to accommodate these events in their itinerary. We intend to have one festival each in all five regions. This Carnatic music festival is in south. We will identify some destinations in west and east similarly to celebrate some part of intangible heritage. We are planning an event on rural tourism and also combining it with folklore somewhere in Gujarat,” the official said.

The ministry is making arrangements for a minor version of the food festival and live-streaming of the events in Vijayawada at Andhra Bhawan canteen in Delhi, so that visitors can relish the state’s cuisine while enjoying the performances.

Plan to be set in motion with Carnatic music

In the series of festivals planned by the Union MInistry of Tourism will be a three-day Carnatic music festival — Krishnaveni Sangeetha Neerajanam — starting Sunday, which is to be held in Vijayawada, known for its Undavalli caves featuring ancient rock-cut temples. The second installment of the festival focusing on rural tourism is being planned in Gujarat next year. The festival also coincides with the age- old tradition of Harikatha of the state.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The ministry of tourism has planned a mega initiative — a series of festivals — to showcase lesser known tourist attractions of historical and cultural importance by celebrating their intangible heritage. First in the series will be a three-day Carnatic music festival — Krishnaveni Sangeetha Neerajanam — starting Sunday, which is to be held in Vijayawada, known for its Undavalli caves featuring ancient rock-cut temples. Besides celebration of rich heritage of classical music and less-frequented tourist sites in the second largest city of Andhra Pradesh — also home to the Kanaka Durga Temple — the event will also feature a spectacular display of regional cuisine, local handicrafts and handlooms.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The ministry has tied up with the Indian Culinary Institute in Tirupati, which will be organising the food festival. “The development commissioner of handloom and handicrafts will set up stalls and demonstrate local handcrafts. The Carnatic music maestros will present their renditions; in the evenings, we will have star performers and during the day, we will have performances of music students and lesser known artists. We are giving them a chance to showcase their talent,” said officials privy to the planning and arrangements to the festival. The second installment of the festival focusing on rural tourism is being planned in Gujarat next year. The festival coincides with the age-old tradition of Harikatha of the state. This time of the year, Kirtan and Harikatha are organised across Telugu speaking regions. For the first time, the ministry had proposed a series of festivals aiming to promote or organise events in lesser known areas, so that they are talked about and visited by not only the international tourists but also by the domestic travellers, the official said. “The plan is to promote these festivals like the famous Hornbill Festival. We want people to accommodate these events in their itinerary. We intend to have one festival each in all five regions. This Carnatic music festival is in south. We will identify some destinations in west and east similarly to celebrate some part of intangible heritage. We are planning an event on rural tourism and also combining it with folklore somewhere in Gujarat,” the official said. The ministry is making arrangements for a minor version of the food festival and live-streaming of the events in Vijayawada at Andhra Bhawan canteen in Delhi, so that visitors can relish the state’s cuisine while enjoying the performances. Plan to be set in motion with Carnatic music In the series of festivals planned by the Union MInistry of Tourism will be a three-day Carnatic music festival — Krishnaveni Sangeetha Neerajanam — starting Sunday, which is to be held in Vijayawada, known for its Undavalli caves featuring ancient rock-cut temples. The second installment of the festival focusing on rural tourism is being planned in Gujarat next year. The festival also coincides with the age- old tradition of Harikatha of the state. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp