Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi shot dead in Jaipur

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the President of the Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was fatally shot by three men in broad daylight at his Jaipur residence on Tuesday. Despite being rushed to Metro Mass Hospital, he was declared dead by doctors. Ajit Singh, the guard accompanying Gogamedi during the incident, sustained serious injuries.

Police have gathered CCTV footage of all the accused. Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said one of the men who opened fire on Gogamedi was identified as Naveen Singh Shaktawat, a resident of Multai Shahpura, who also died. A hunt is on for the other two accused who fled the spot.

In a post on social media, gangster Rohit Godara took responsibility for the killing, stating, "Ram Ram, to all the brothers I am Rohit Godara Kapurisar, Goldie Brar. Brothers, today Sukhdev Gogamedi was murdered. We take full responsibility for this. We have got this murder done. Brothers, I want to tell you that he used to cooperate with our enemies. Used to strengthen them. As far as enemies are concerned, they should keep their funeral bier ready at the doorstep of their house. Will meet them soon too."

Local sources revealed that Gogamedi had received multiple threats in the past, prompting him to file complaints with the police, citing imminent danger to his life. Gogamedi's family had taken to employing a personal gunman for their safety during worship at the temple in their colony.

Having been associated with the Rashtriya Karni Sena for an extended period, Gogamedi had formed the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena. His prominence escalated in 2017 when his organisation was accused of vandalism during the shooting of the film 'Padmavat' in Jaigarh Fort in Jaipur. Notably, Gogamedi was accused of slapping director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He gained further attention due to the protests in Rajasthan following the encounter case involving gangster Anandpal.

In the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections, Gogamedi sought a ticket from the Bharatiya Janata Party for the Bhadra Assembly seat in Hanumangarh district, but it was not granted. Recently, he had actively advocated for the reservation of Rajputs, establishing himself as a vocal figure on the political landscape.

The assassination of Gogamedi has sent shockwaves through political and social circles in Rajasthan. Many Rajput organisations and Gogamedi's supporters protested against the incident outside the hospital and demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has asked the DGP Umesh Mishra to take stern action against the culprits and arrest them at the earliest.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JAIPUR: Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the President of the Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was fatally shot by three men in broad daylight at his Jaipur residence on Tuesday. Despite being rushed to Metro Mass Hospital, he was declared dead by doctors. Ajit Singh, the guard accompanying Gogamedi during the incident, sustained serious injuries. Police have gathered CCTV footage of all the accused. Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said one of the men who opened fire on Gogamedi was identified as Naveen Singh Shaktawat, a resident of Multai Shahpura, who also died. A hunt is on for the other two accused who fled the spot. In a post on social media, gangster Rohit Godara took responsibility for the killing, stating, "Ram Ram, to all the brothers I am Rohit Godara Kapurisar, Goldie Brar. Brothers, today Sukhdev Gogamedi was murdered. We take full responsibility for this. We have got this murder done. Brothers, I want to tell you that he used to cooperate with our enemies. Used to strengthen them. As far as enemies are concerned, they should keep their funeral bier ready at the doorstep of their house. Will meet them soon too."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Local sources revealed that Gogamedi had received multiple threats in the past, prompting him to file complaints with the police, citing imminent danger to his life. Gogamedi's family had taken to employing a personal gunman for their safety during worship at the temple in their colony. Having been associated with the Rashtriya Karni Sena for an extended period, Gogamedi had formed the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena. His prominence escalated in 2017 when his organisation was accused of vandalism during the shooting of the film 'Padmavat' in Jaigarh Fort in Jaipur. Notably, Gogamedi was accused of slapping director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He gained further attention due to the protests in Rajasthan following the encounter case involving gangster Anandpal. In the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections, Gogamedi sought a ticket from the Bharatiya Janata Party for the Bhadra Assembly seat in Hanumangarh district, but it was not granted. Recently, he had actively advocated for the reservation of Rajputs, establishing himself as a vocal figure on the political landscape. The assassination of Gogamedi has sent shockwaves through political and social circles in Rajasthan. Many Rajput organisations and Gogamedi's supporters protested against the incident outside the hospital and demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has asked the DGP Umesh Mishra to take stern action against the culprits and arrest them at the earliest. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp