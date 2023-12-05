Uddhav dares BJP: proposes combined 2024 LS, state elections on ballot, citing EVM doubts

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Uddhav Thackeray dared the BJP to call the 2024 Lok Sabha and Maharashtra state assembly elections together on ballot papers, not by EVM.

He expressed suspicion about the accuracy of EVMs, citing the contradiction between exit and pre-poll surveys favoring Congress in all three major states and the actual results which came out completely opposite.

“There is still suspicion about the EVM. We want to clear this suspicion and therefore want to request the election commission of India, to call the elections by using ballot papers. Let there be two to three days to count the total votes, but this will settle the dust and doubt once and for all,” Uddhav Thackeray added.

He said that in five states elections, BJP got the thumping majority in all three major states elections, so he dared BJP to call the BMC elections. “There has been no elected body in BMC for the last several months. And the same is the situation in other municipal corporations in Maharashtra. Therefore, the adminisrtation is doing whatver they want. We challenge the BJP to call the elections of all these local bodies and BMC elections at least if they are really confident about the election victory. The BMC election has been delayed for two and half years. The ruling party is also afraid to call the university senate elections. Such small elections are also postponed for some or other reasons. It shows how much BJP is confident about their victory in elections,” Thackeray said.

He said Shiv Sena (UBT) will continue to fight against the BJP and its tyranny. “There will be a big protest against the Adani for grabbing the Dharavi redevelopment project without giving justice to the residence of the Dharavi. We will fight against everyone for the common man,” he added.

