Bhindranwale kin & KLO chief dies in Pakistan

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Khalistani terrorist, chief of banned organizations International Sikh Youth Federation and Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) Lakhbir Singh Rode, who was based in Pakistan, died in the neighboring country following a cardiac arrest.

He was nephew of slain Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Lakhbir was listed as an ‘individual terrorist’ under the UAPA as he was accused in the 1985 Kanishka bombing of the Air India plane. Meanwhile Punjab Police has arrested UK-based Paramjit Singh Dhadi an associate of Rode from Amritsar.

Jasbir Singh Rode brother of Lakhbir Singh has confirmed his death in Pakistan. He said his brother had already been cremated in Pakistan on Monday. “We have been informed by brother’s son, who lives in Canada, that his father died of a heart attack in Pakistan on December 2. He must have been cremated over there. But we have no confirmation about it. Lakhbir was diabetic and had recently undergone a bypass surgery and had been not keeping well for the past fortnight,’’ said Jasbir.

