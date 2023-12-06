Home Nation

BJP’s first Christian MLA in Chhattisgarh learns to win in Hindutva hub

Chhattisgarh election in-charge for BJP Om Mathur had then countered citing the criteria for the party’s selection is contingent on ‘merit and winnability’.

Published: 06th December 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

On road to Raipur, BJP makes a clean sweep of tribal belts

BJP workers and supporters celebrate party's lead in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh during counting of votes for elections to the Legislative Assemblies of the states.(Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The BJP, during its election campaign, raked-up the alleged religious conversions mostly into Christianity, particularly among tribals in Chhattisgarh, but the party’s unconventional pick of a tribal Christian Prabodh Minj yielded unexpected success in the reserved Lundra assembly constituency, which was represented by the Congress since 2008.

Minj became the first ever BJP Christian MLA in Chhattisgarh despite having faced initial protest from local saffron leaders and right-wing organisation ‘Sarv Hindu Samaj’ over the decision to pick him from the Scheduled Tribe seat in north Chhattisgarh’s Sarguja division.

The BJP remained unfazed over the objections and firmly trusted the potential of Minj, a Catholic Christian who was a two-time Mayor of Ambikapur where he launched a successful initiative on cleanliness drive in the city.  “There were strong demands from our local leaders to replace the Christian candidate and give the party ticket to some Hindu leader. We then conveyed it to our senior leaders. But BJP is a party that does politics for 140 crore people of the country and is not restricted to any one community”, said Lallan Pratap Singh Ambikapur district BJP president.

Chhattisgarh election in-charge for BJP Om Mathur had then countered citing the criteria for the party’s selection is contingent on ‘merit and winnability’. Minj, who changed his loyalty from Congress to BJP in 2003, got elected as Ambikapur Mayor in 2005 as a BJP candidate. Lundra constituency has around 1.94 lakh voters. Minj has defeated sitting Congress MLA Pritam Ram by a convincing margin of 24,128 votes.
Minj worked hard during his poll campaign at Lundra and visited some remot villages where no politician ever visited after Independence.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Chhattisgarh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp