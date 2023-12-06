DMK MP calls Hindi heartland as 'gaumutra states' in Lok Sabha, receives sharp rebuke from Stalin

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A DMK MP in Lok Sabha sparked a controversy on Tuesday by describing Hindi heartland states as "gaumutra states", and said the BJP can win elections only there and not in south India. BJP leaders hit back at the DMK and asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi if he agreed with the insulting remarks of its INDIA bloc partner against the north Indians.

Participating in a debate in the Lower House on two bills related to Jammu and Kashmir, D N V Senthilkumar said people of this country should think that the power of the BJP is only winning elections "in the heartland states of Hindi and what we generally called as gaumutra states."

The comments come in the backdrop of some referring to the recent assembly election results as a 'North-South divide' after the BJP trounced the Congress in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and the Congress won in Telangana.

During the elections, the row over some DMK leaders' remarks against Sanatan Dharma had been latched on by the BJP to target the Congress.

Earlier this year, Congress had wrested Karnataka from the BJP, while other southern states are ruled by non-BJP parties including Tamil Nadu where Congress ally DMK is in power.

Speaking in Lok Sabha, Senthilkumar said, "You (BJP) cannot come to South India. You see all the results of what happens in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka...we are very strong over there."

He went on to say, "We will not be surprised if you have an option of converting all these states into Union territories so that you can come into indirect power because you can never dream of setting foot over there and taking control of all the southern states."

In Tamil Nadu, state BJP chief K Annamalai condemned the "insensitive" remarks of the MP, saying the level of the party's discourse is "sinking" like Chennai and the "arrogance" of DMK will be the prime reason for its downfall. "After calling our North Indian friends Pani Puri sellers, toilet constructors, etc., I.N.D.I.Alliance DMK MP, makes Gaumutra Jibes," he said on X.

"Chennai is sinking due to the misgovernance of DMK & and so is their level of discourse on the floor of the Parliament," Annamalai said, referring to the flood-like situation in the state capital. The BJP "highly condemns this insensitive remark," he said.

Annamalai said the DMK MP has possibly forgotten that the NDA Alliance is in power in Puducherry and was in power in Karnataka until recently. "The arrogance of DMK will be the prime reason for their downfall!" he posted.

Meanwhile, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin pulled up Senthil Kumar for his remarks describing the Hindi heartland as "gaumutra states", the party said on Tuesday. DMK always insisted on the need for a dignified approach while making public remarks, the party added.

Senior DMK leader and Organising Secretary RS Bharathi said the MP has tendered a public apology. Referring to the Parliament speech of Kumar relating to the outcome of the five-state elections, Bharathi said the MP had used "a word that gave a wrong meaning."

"Upon knowing this, party president and chief minister Stalin strongly rebuked Senthil Kumar," he said in a statement. He added the MP has issued a statement seeking a public apology, stating that he had not made the said remarks with any particular intention.

Bharathi stressed the need for all to maintain dignity while making public opinions.

