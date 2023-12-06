Home Nation

J-K bills brought by govt to give justice to those deprived of rights for last 70 years: Amit Shah

Shah also lashed out at the Congress for talking about backward classes, saying that if any party has opposed backward classes and come in the way of their growth, it is the Congress.

Published: 06th December 2023 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2023 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (PTI Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the two bills related to Jammu and Kashmir brought by the government will give justice to those deprived of their rights for the last 70 years and asserted that reservation to the displaced people will give them a voice in the legislature.

Replying to a debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, Shah said that had terrorism been tackled at the beginning without considering vote-bank politics, Kashmiri Pandits would not have had to leave Kashmir Valley.

He said one of the bills seeks to give representation in the assembly to those who had to leave Kashmir due to terrorism.

He said the bills were aimed at providing justice to the people who were deprived for the last 70 years.

Shah also lashed out at the Congress for talking about backward classes, saying that if any party has opposed backward classes and come in the way of their growth, it is the Congress.

He said Narendra Modi was born into a poor family and became the prime minister and he knows the pain of the backward classes and the poor.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp