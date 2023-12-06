Shivraj says he’s not a contender for top post

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Two days after the BJP’s triumph over the Congress in the MP assembly elections, the ruling party’s longest-serving CM in the country, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he was not a contender for the chief minister’s post.

“I was neither in the race for the CM’s post in the past, nor am I a contender for the post now. I’m fortunate to be an ordinary BJP worker,” he said. “I’m fortunate to have worked under the leadership of PM Modi,” Chouhan said in a video message on Tuesday.

Talking to journalists, Chouhan made it clear that he was not going to Delhi. “I’m going to Chhindwara on Wednesday, as we failed to win any of the seven assembly seats there. My only resolution is to win all 29 Lok Sabha seats of MP and present a garland of 29 lotuses to PM Modi, to enable him to become the country’s PM again.”

Chhindwara has been the pocket-borough of state Congress chief Kamal Nath for over four decades. The Congress won all seven seats of the district in the 2018 assembly polls as well as in the recent polls. Chhindwara was the lone LS seat from MP won by the Congress in 2019 LS polls.

Chouhan’s latest statements came amid reports about senior state BJP leaders, including Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel, Jyotiraditya Scindia and state party chief VD Sharma being in Delhi and meeting the national party leadership ahead of the decision on whether Chouhan will be given the fifth term.

Importantly, the saffron party hadn’t declared CM face in MP assembly polls and fought the polls with PM Modi’s face in the center. Instead of having a CM face (despite Chouhan being at the helm of state government), the party had fielded eight heavyweights, including seven MPs, among them three Union ministers, besides party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya in the recent assembly polls. This indicated a race for the next CM.

Barring Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste and fourth-time MP Ganesh Singh, the other five sitting MPs and party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya won the polls.

‘EVMs to blame’

Some MP Congress MLAs in a meeting in Bhopal blamed EVMs for their defeat. “A village in Chhindwara got only 80 votes,” said Kamal Nath

