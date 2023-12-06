UP to hire influencers to spread Ayodhya message

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In the near future, various social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube and even Instagram, may be flooded with the reels and shorts on various aspects of the life of Lord Ram, his era and also the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The details on under construction temple, its history and metamorphosis of Ayodhya into ‘Navya Ayodhya’ will be the main focus of the posts across various social media platforms ahead of the consecration ceremony of the idol of child form of Lord Ram in ‘sanctum sanctorum’ of the upcoming temple scheduled for January 22.

As per sources, the UP government has approached several social media influencers to promote the cultural heritage of the land of Lord Ram sharing the stories of his life and times besides reels on various stages of temple movement and finally the construction of the temple. The state government has earmarked a budget of Rs 25 lakh for the purpose to the cultural affairs department which has been made the nodal authority to reach out to people through social media platforms and create the buzz about the temple.

According to Cultural affairs principal secretary Mukesh Meshram, influencers active on various social media platforms have already been approached for collaboration. Moreover, the department is also busy making documentaries on events related to Ramayana and events are being planned to release books by various authors focusing on the philosophy of Lord Ram.

The official sources also claimed that an additional budget of Rs 1 crore was likely to be allocated for an album on Ramayana featuring devotional songs. Moreover, light and sound shows would be organised on the banks of river Saryu to narrate the story related to the instances of Lord Ram finding a mention in Ramayana and Ramcharit Manas using projection mapping, drones and lasers on water screen, added the sources.

Simultaneously, as part of the preparation for consecration ceremony, the facades of shops on Rampath, Janmabhoomi path and bhakti path all approaching the Ram Janmabhoomi premises are being renovated with symbols including conch shells, tridents, bow and arrow, mace, chakra, swastik and saffron flag, all depicting the elements of Sanatan dharma. The facade work is being done by the Ayodhya Development Authority with the budget allocation of Rs 42 crore. The roads to the upcoming temple site on Janmabhoomi premises have been widened.

Roads leading to new temple widened

The facade work is being done by the Ayodhya Development Authority with the budget allocation of Rs 42 crore. The approach roads to the upcoming temple site on Janmabhoomi premises have been widened. These include 13-km Rampath at a cost of Rs 798 crore,

