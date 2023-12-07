Home Nation

293 people killed in tiger attacks, 2,657 in elephant attacks in last four years: Government

"Incidences of wild animal attacks have been reported from various parts of the country due to several reasons which inter alia include degradation of the habitat, depletion of the natural prey base."

Published: 07th December 2023 08:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2023 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

tigers

File Photo of Tigers spotted by residents in Plamood area of Vandiperiyar. (Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 293 people lost their lives in tiger attacks between 2018-2022 and 2,657 died in elephant attacks between 2018-19 and 2022-23, the government told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Union Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Kumar Choubey shared the data in a written reply in the Upper House.

He said 31 people died in tiger attacks in 2018, 49 in 2019, 51 in 2020, 59 in 2021 and 103 in 2022.

Meanwhile, the number of human deaths in elephant attacks stood at 457 in 2018-19, 586 in 2019-20, 464 in 2020-21 and 545 in 2021-22.

"Incidences of wild animal attacks have been reported from various parts of the country due to several reasons which inter alia include degradation of the habitat, depletion of the natural prey base, increase in population of wild animals due to sustained protection efforts and changing crop patterns, etc.," Choubey said.

Spelling out the measures taken to reduce human-animal conflicts, he said species-specific guidelines were released by the Environment Ministry in March 2023 for mitigation of conflict between humans and elephants, gaurs, leopards, snakes, crocodiles, rhesus macaques, wild pigs, bears, blue bulls and blackbucks.

Guidelines were also issued for cross-cutting issues such as occupational health and safety in the context of human-wildlife conflict mitigation, crowd management in human-wildlife conflict-related situations, and addressing health emergencies and potential health risks arising out of human-wildlife conflict situations.

Choubey said the Centre provides financial assistance to state and union territory governments under the centrally sponsored schemes -- Development of Wildlife Habitats, Project Tiger and Project Elephant -- for management of wildlife and its habitat in the country.

The activities supported under the schemes include construction of physical barriers such as barbed wire fences, solar-powered electric fences, bio-fencing using cactus and boundary walls, etc. to prevent the entry of wild animals into crop fields.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tiger attacks elephant attacks deaths human-animal conflicts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp