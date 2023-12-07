Bhima Koregaon case: Jailed activist Shoma Sen seeks urgent medical bail

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: One of the accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, Shoma Sen, on Wednesday pleaded in the Supreme Court for immediate interim bail on grounds of her deteriorating health. Senior Supreme Court lawyer Anand Grover, appearing for Sen, sought bail citing that “her health is deteriorating day by day”.

Sen, a women’s rights activist and former head of the English Literature department in Nagpur University, has been an undertrial prisoner since June 6, 2018. She is currently lodged at the Byculla jail in Mumbai.

Sen, along with other activists and academics, was an accused in the 2018 case pertaining to Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad Maoist links and criminal conspiracy. The activist is charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) (UAPA) Act.

A two-judge bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Augustine George Masih, hearing the matter, sought to know more about the case and fixed the matter for further hearing on Thursday.

