Man dies mysteriously at police station in New Delhi's Dwarka, probe ordered

NEW DELHI: A man, who had reported an alleged attempt of robbery involving one of his acquaintances, died at a police station in Dwarka area under mysterious circumstances.

According to police, the deceased identified as Rahul, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, made a distress call to the police, accusing one Azad and others known to him of assaulting him in what he claimed was an attempted robbery.

"Rahul made a PCR call alleging a robbery attempt. A PCR van reached him and the caller alleged that persons known to him including one Azad assaulted him. The caller was found to be under the influence of alcohol," DCP (Dwarka) M Harsh Wardhan said.

He said that the investigative officer from Baba Haridas Nagar police station sent the caller Rahul for medical examination in the night itself and his blood alcohol content was found to be 172mg/100ml. "Some abrasion was reported by the doctor on his left leg," the officer said.

The investigative officer attempted to trace the accused person named Azad but was not able to find him.

"Sensing that it is a matter of quarrel among known parties which could escalate again and also because the caller was heavily under the influence of alcohol, the complainant Rahul remained in Police Station near the IO's room," the DCP said, adding he was also visited by his mother around 1 am.

Rahul's mother insisted that suitable action should be taken against the alleged people and she was assured by the police that efforts would be made in the early hours, however, at around 5.30 am, when the investigative officer tried to wake up Rahul, he was found unresponsive.

Subsequently, the police station staff rushed him to a hospital where Rahul was declared dead by the doctors.



"Inquest proceedings are being conducted and post-mortem will be conducted by a board of doctors," the senior officer informed.

