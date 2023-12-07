Revanth Reddy takes oath as Telangana Chief Minister, Gandhis on dais

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anumala Revanth Reddy was sworn in as the second Chief Minister of Telangana at a public ceremony in front of a large number of people and Congress activists at a glittering ceremony at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. He is the first Chief Minister of Congress. He took the oath in the name of god.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy by Revanth Reddy.

Top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and others were present. The entire LB stadium and all the roads leading to the stadium were packed with Congress workers and followers of Revanth Reddy.

Congress President Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during the swearing-in ceremony of Revanth Reddy | PTI

Besides Revath Reddy, 11 members of his cabinet took the oath of office.They are: Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu (Deputy Chief Minister), N Uttam Kumar Reddy, C Damodar Rajanarasimha, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Konda Surekha, D Anasuya Seethakka, Tummala Nageswara Rao and Jupally Krishna Rao. Most of the Ministers took oath in the name of god. However, Anasuya took oath in the name of "Pavitra Hrudayam" (sacred heart).

After taking oath all the Ministers thanked Sonia Gandhi. Sonia Gandhi even hugged Konda Surekha. Jupally Krishna, after taking the oath, touched the feet of Sonia Gandhi. The total strength of the Cabinet is 18 including Chief Minister. The remaining six Ministers would be inducted into the Cabinet in due course.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy signed two files relating to new Abhaya Hastham Act, for implementing the six guarantees given by the Congress in the manifesto, and also another file providing job to dwarf woman Rajani.

While, in his brief speech, Revanth Reddy said that the barricades at Pragathi Bhavan, former CM's official residence, were removed today and the government will hold a Praja Darbar on Friday at 10.30 at Pragathi Bhavan. He called upon the people to attend the Praja Darbar.

Pragahi Bhavan will be named after Jyotirao Phule.

Speaker Prasad:

Gaddam Prasad Kumar will be sworn in as Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly.

Traffic restrictions removed:

The city police removed the barricades near Pragathi Bhavan, which was the official residence of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Revanth Reddy already declared that he would not use Pragathi Bhavan as his official residence and it would used for the public. Revanth Reddy, for the time being, function from his residence in Jubilee Hills.

